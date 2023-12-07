Home

Stok Market News: Integra Essentia’s Agro Division Gets Order Worth Rs 18 Crore

Integra Essentia has reported a net profit of Rs 7.52 crore for the September quarter, aided by higher income.

Stock Market News: The agro-product division of the company has received a fresh order worth Rs 18 crore. According to the filing, the order is for the supply of premium rice and will be completed within the current year. “The Company’s Agro Product Division has received another new order amounting about ~INR 180 Million for supplying Premium Rice, thus taking the consolidated order book to INR 300 Million, which will be completed within the current year,” the filing reads.

Meanwhile, Integra Essentia has reported a net profit of Rs 7.52 crore for the September quarter, aided by higher income. It had clocked a net profit of Rs 2.15 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

The company’s total revenue rose to Rs 74.75 crore over Rs 59.40 crore in the year-ago quarter. Its expenses were at Rs 64.96 crore as against Rs 57.30 crore a year ago. Integra Essentia is in the steel and renewable energy business.

The company’s revenue from operations grew by 17.11 per cent from Rs 57.12 crore in Q2FY23 to Rs 66.89.71 Lakhs in Q2FY24. Similarly, EBITDA registered a strong jump of 420.98 per cent from Rs 211.11 Lakhs in Q2FY23 to Rs 1099.84 Lakhs in Q2FY24.

Integra Essentia Limited is a company engaged in business of life essentials i.e. food (Agro Products), clothing (Textiles and Garments), infrastructure (Materials and Services for Construction and Infrastructure Development) and energy (Materials, Products and Services for the Renewable Energy Equipment and Projects).

