Story of Karnataka’s Nandini Milk – The Birth, Rise And Controversy

Bengaluru: Karnataka Milk Federation-owned Nandini Milk and Milk Products came into the discussion after Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation-owned Amul hinted at an entry to capture the market in the southern state. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party is also accused of favouring the Gujarati brand instead of homegrown Nandini dairy products in the state.

The Birth

Karnataka Dairy Development Corporation was formed in 1975 as an agency to implement the World Bank aided dairy development projects. Karnataka Milk Federation took shape in 1984 encompassing the entire state with 13 district co-operative milk unions executing the various parameters of dairy activity.

The corporate brand name ‘Nandini’ was given in 1983. The first cattle feed plant was commissioned at Rajanukunte on 21 March 1983 and its capacity was expanded from 100 MT to 200 MT in 1997.

The Rise

Today, Karnataka Cooperative Milk Producers’ Federation Limited is the second largest dailry co-operative in the country, as per information available on KMF website. In South India, it stands first in terms of procurement as well as sales.

KMF has 16 milk unions covering all the districts of the State. They procure milk from primary Dairy Cooperative Societies(DCS) and distribute milk to the consumers in various towns/cities/rural markets in Karnataka. As of 2022-23, there are 15,311 Dairy Cooperative Societies functioning in the state.

During 1976-77, Karnataka Milk Federation used to give a total of Rs 0.09 crore to farmers daily, in 2022-23, a toal of Rs 23.93 crore have been paid to farmers on a daily basis. While in 1976-77, the total turnover of KMF unions was Rs 8.82 crore, in 2022-23, the figure stands at a staggering Rs 14,018 crore.

The Controversy

Karnataka is going for elections this year. And this is identified as one of the reasons why Amul’s plan to expand in the state has raked up such a big controversy. The Indian National Congress-led opposition is targeting the state and the central governments of trying to “steal Nandini” from the state.

“Is your purpose of coming to Karnataka is to give to Karnataka or to loot from Karnataka? You have already stolen banks, ports & airports from Kannadigas. Are you now trying to steal Nandini (KMF) from us?”, senior Congress leader and former chief minister of Karnataka, Siddaramaiah asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Prime Minister @narendramodi avare, Is your purpose of coming to Karnataka is to give to Karnataka or to loot from Karnataka? You have already stolen banks, ports & airports from Kannadigas. Are you now trying to steal Nandini (KMF) from us?#AnswerMadiModi #SaveNandini pic.twitter.com/LooivhuEn3 — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) April 9, 2023

Moreover, the Bruhut Bengaluru Hotels Association has announced that they would exclusively use Nandini milk as a form of protest against Amul.

The BJP-led state government is accusing the Congress party of politicising Amul’s debut in the state. Cheife Minister Basavraj Bommai said that Nandini was the “pride of Karnataka” and that his government had taken all necessary steps to make it the best in the country. “Nandini’s market reach is wide, there is no need to fear Amul,” he said.

