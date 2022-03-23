New Delhi: Stotrak Hospitality has announced a strategic partnership with Spice Hotel located in Selaqui, Dehradun, Uttarakhand. With this tie-up, Spice Hotel Dehradun has become the fifth operational Hotel of Strotak Hospitality.Also Read - Karnataka Orders Imposition of Night Curfew From Today Amid Looming Omicron Threats | Guidelines Here

Apart from Uttarakhand, the company also operates in Rajasthan and Himachal Pradesh.

Mrs Yogita Goel Negi, co-founder Strotak said, "The collaboration is a significant step towards strengthening our offerings to travel enthusiasts or the business traveler, who desire comfortable yet luxurious experiences at affordable costs."

Manish, Founder, Stotrak further said, “With premium offerings, never experienced before and peaceful vacationing, this partnership will bolster Stotrak Hospitality as a player in the experiential stay category. Moreover, it will usher in an impeccable opportunity to explore Dehradun, making Spice Hotel the go-to destination for those who are on the lookout for an unforgettable experience in the lap of nature and serene landscape.”

The hotel is situated 18 km from Dehradun Railway Station, 42 km from Jolly Grant Airport, 30 km from Paonta Sahib, and 50 km from Mussoorie.

Stotrak hospitality was founded by two Institute of Hotel Management (IHM) alumni Manish and Yogita. The Group currently operates Hotels in Uttarakhand, Rajasthan & Himachal Pradesh.