New Delhi: The allotment of shares for the Stove Kraft IPO has been finalised and the initial public offer (IPO) of Stove Kraft was subscribed 18 times on the last day of subscription last week. The Rs 412.62-crore offer received bids for 10,62,83,378 shares against 58,94,642 shares on offer, as per the data available with NSE. This was reportedly the fourth initial public offer this year after IRFC, Indigo Paints and HFCC who recently concluded their IPOs. Also Read - IRFC IPO Share Allotment Status: Share Price Listing to Happen Today, Here's How to Check Application Status Via Registrar, BSE Website

The qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) category was subscribed 8 times, non institutional investors 32.72 times and retail individual investors 26 times. The IPO, comprises a fresh issue of up to Rs 95 crore and an offer for sale of up to 82.50 lakh equity shares. Price range for the offer was at Rs 384-385 a share. Stove Kraft had raised a little over Rs 185 crore from anchor investors last week. Also Read - Indigo Paints IPO Share Allotment Status: Here's How You Can Check Status Via Registrar, BSE Website

The Sequoia Capital-backed firm, Stove Kraft, proposes to utilise the net proceeds from the fresh issue towards repayment or pre-payment of certain borrowings availed by the firm and for other general corporate purposes. The company is engaged in the manufacture and retail of a wide and diverse suite of kitchen solutions under Pigeon and Gilma brands. Edelweiss Financial Services and JM Financial were managers to the offer. Also Read - Happiest Minds Technologies Makes Bumper Market Debut, Lists At 111% Premium Over Issue Price

So, if you have bid for the Stove Kraft IPO, here is how you can check Stove Kraft IPO Share Allotment Status, Subscription directly following these simple steps:

* To check Stove Kraft IPO Share Allotment Status through the BSE website, click on the given link: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

*On your next step, Select the ‘Equity’ option on Issue Type

* On Issue Name, select Stove Kraft IPO

*Enter Application Number as well as PAN

*Click on search button to know the Stove Kraft IPO Share Allotment Status

You can also visit the Registrar website (KFintech Private Limited) to check your application status.

*Link Intime India is the registrar for Stove Kraft IPO, click on its website link here: https://ris.kfintech.com/ipostatus/ipos.aspx

*Click on ‘Company selection’ and click on ‘Stove Kraft.’

*Once the company is selected, you will have to enter either your PAN detail, the application number, or client ID.

*Enter the captcha and click ‘submit’ to check your Stove Kraft IPO Share Allotment Status.

People who have applied for the bid, must ensure that the details provided are correct, to check the number of shares one has subscribed to and the number of shares that has been allotted.