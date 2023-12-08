Home

Stranded Passengers Express Concern as Vande Bharat Express on Solapur-Mumbai Route Delayed, Here’s What They Say

Vande Bharat Express was originally scheduled to start from Pune railway station at 9:20 AM but it departed from the station at 11:23 AM, leaving passengers stranded on the platform.

After the passengers expressed concern, PRO, Pune Railway Division, said “We will look into this & investigate into the incident.”

Vande Bharat Express Latest News: Train passengers left stranded on a platform in Pune expressed concern as the Vande Bharat Express on Solapur-Mumbai route got delayed for 2 hours. The delay of the train got passengers frustrated who were left with no updates from the railway authorities about its exact arrival and departure time.

The train was originally scheduled to start from Pune railway station at 9:20 AM but it departed from the station at 11:23 AM, leaving passengers stranded on the platform. Passengers said that they did not receive any prior intimation about the delay of the train.

Expressing concern, one passenger told Pune Pulse, “The Vande Bharat Express, from Pune to Mumbai, coming from Solapur, was to depart from Pune at 9:20 AM today (8th December). Hence, me & my wife arrived at Pune station at 9 AM. But the train did not start at the scheduled time. At 10.15 AM, we received the first update, letting us know that the train shall arrive at 10.45 AM, which was still almost 1 hour 30 minutes late from original time.”

The passenger said the train arrived at 11 AM and the co-passengers had been sitting inside the train for around 20 minutes, still the train did not depart.

“Finally, at 11:23 AM, the train started from Pune station. However, there was no prior intimation about the delay due to which all passengers were left stranded,” he said.

He further added that apart from the delay, even the platform was changed as originally, the train was supposed to arrive on Platform no 2 but it was changed last minute to Platform no 3. There are many issues within the train, one being the toilets being choked on the train.

He then said he took a train trip after 30 years by hearing good feedback about the Vande Bharat Express but was totally disappointed.

After the passengers expressed concern, PRO, Pune Railway Division, said “We will look into this & investigate into the incident.”

