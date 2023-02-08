Home

"The whole perception is coming because the market capitalisation of the shares of the group. When banks lend money to a company or to a group of companies, the banks do not lend on the basis of market capitalisation of that particular company," Mr Das added.

New Delhi: Even as Adani stocks continue to rise after the major downfall it faced following the publication of the Hindenburg Research report, there’s still a palpable feeling among several investors that Adani Group failed to address several of the major allegations raised by the US-based short-seller. That is one of the reasons why the exposure of major Indian lenders to the Adani Group is a major concern among the public.

However, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das himself allayed the fears of a major impact on the Indian banking sector that the crisis Adani Group faces could pose. While speaking at a press conference post the announcement of the last monetary policy change for the current fiscal, Mr Das said that, “The strength, size and resilience of Indian banking system are now much larger and much stronger to be affected by an individual incident.”

Even though Mr Das did not take Adani Group by its name, he was responding to a specific question on Adani Group’s asked by a journalist attending the press conference.

“The RBI has made its own assessments. The large exposure guidelines prescribed by the RBI are fully complied with by all the banks,” said the RBI Governor.

“The whole perception is coming because the market capitalisation of the shares of the group. When banks lend money to a company or to a group of companies, the banks do not lend on the basis of market capitalisation of that particular company,” Mr Das added.

A number of credit assessment agencies have also come out saying Indian banks’ exposure to Adani Group does not possess serious risk. In the latest, Moody’s Investor Services has said in a report that the risk to Indian banks because of the rout in Adani stocks are “limited”. It added that the exposure of country’s lender to the embattled conglomerate is “not large enough”.

