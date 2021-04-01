New Delhi: The Noida and Greater Noida Police have started the strict checking of vehicle documents from today. Hence you need to keep your vehicle documents ready while driving. During this time, the traffic police officials will check your documents and verify it for all types of vehicles. If they recover incomplete or outdated documents from you, then you will have to pay a heavy penalty for this. Also Read - Govt Extends Validity Of Driving License, Other Vehicle Documents Till June 2021 | Details Here

Prior to starting the drive, the Gautam Buddha Nagar police has been alerting the vehicle owners for several days that they should renew their vehicle driving licence, fitness certificate and other necessary documents. However, police have already said that they will not consider any excuse related to the documents of the vehicle after March 31. Also Read - 26-Year-Old Woman, Toddler Found Dead at House in Sector 106, Noida

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Centre had extended the validity date of the vehicle documents till March 31, 2021. Notably, the validity of the documents which was about to expire in February 2020 was extended by the central government due to the virus outbreak and the nationwide lockdown. However, the Noida administration said that no further notification has been received from the Centre about the extension of vehicle documents beyond March 31. Also Read - Applying For Driving License? Passing Driving Test Going To Be Tougher Now | All You Need To Know

As per updates, the Gautam Budh Nagar district of Uttar Pradesh has nearly 7 lakh registered vehicles and the administration had issued a notification stating April 15, 2021 as the deadline for high-security number plates for vehicles.