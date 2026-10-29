Strong demand drives India’s Q2 growth as Finance Ministry estimates India’s July-September growth at 7.35%

India's economy is estimated to grow by 7.35% in Q2 FY27, backed by strong domestic demand and industrial activity, according to the Finance Ministry.

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New Delhi: India’s economy is estimated to have grown by 7.35 per cent in the July-September quarter (Q2) of the current financial year (FY27), supported by sustained domestic demand, strong industrial activity, and higher consumption levels, according to the Ministry of Finance’s October Monthly Economic Review released on Thursday. Notably, the International Monetary Fund has projected India’s economy to grow by 7.0 per cent in FY27, while the World Bank, OECD and Reserve Bank of India have forecast growth of 7.1 per cent.

Latest growth estimate of India

The latest growth estimate, derived from the Department of Economic Affairs’ nowcasting model introduced in the Economic Survey 2025–26, follows an expansion of 7.8 per cent recorded in the April-June quarter (Q1 FY27). The current 7.35 per cent projection reflects an upward revision from the ministry’s earlier estimate of around 7.3 per cent outlined in its September review.

“Following real GDP growth of 7.8 per cent in Q1 FY27, the Department’s nowcasting model, introduced in the Economic Survey 2025-26, nowcasts real GDP growth of 7.35 per cent in Q2 FY27,” the report stated.

Several key economic indicators of GDP growth story

The review highlighted that several key economic indicators, including industrial production, electricity consumption, port traffic, GST collections and automobile sales, recorded stronger growth during the second quarter.

“Taken together, these indicators point to sustained growth momentum in Q2 FY27,” it said.

Gross GST collections grew by around 15 per cent during the July-September quarter, compared with approximately 8.4 per cent in the preceding quarter. Domestic automobile sales also increased by around 25 per cent year-on-year, supported by demand across rural and urban markets.

The report noted that business activity showed signs of improvement towards the end of the quarter, with manufacturing and services activity strengthening in September.

“The recovery in PMI readings, alongside improved business sentiment, points to a cautiously favourable outlook for the coming months,” it said. On the outlook for the remainder of FY27, the ministry said domestic consumption, investment activity and structural reforms were expected to support economic growth.

“Healthy credit growth and recent trade agreements are expected to provide additional support to consumption, investment and exports,” the review stated. However, the ministry cautioned that global uncertainties, including higher crude oil prices, geopolitical tensions and inflationary pressures, could continue to pose challenges.

(With inputs from agencies)