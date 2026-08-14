Struggling with insurance claims? Modi govt confirms policyholders can reach IRDAI and ombudsman for quick grievance relief

To protect policyholders facing claim rejections, mis-selling, or delays, the Finance Ministry has outlined a step-by-step escalation path through Grievance Redressal Officers and IRDAI's Bima Bharosa portal.

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New Delhi: In a matter of relief for insurance policyholders who are facing issues in claims, the Finance Ministry on Friday issued an advisory outlining a strict escalation process for policyholders to resolve insurance-related grievances. Under IRDAI guidelines, customers facing unfair claim rejections, delays, or mis-selling can seek redress starting at the insurer level before escalating to the Bima Bharosa portal. Every insurance office must designate a Grievance Redressal Officer (GRO) as the primary nodal contact, while a dedicated Board-level committee ensures that policyholder complaints are efficiently addressed and monitored nationwide.

This structured framework ensures that policyholders have a clear, time-bound mechanism to register complaints and track their resolution effectively. By mandating a Board-level Policyholder Protection, Grievance Redressal and Claims Monitoring Committee for every insurer, the government aims to enforce accountability within the insurance sector and guarantee that consumer issues receive prompt high-level attention.

Every grievance received either through a digital interface, direct correspondence or the call centre of the insurer is registered in the Complaints Management System (CMS) of the insurer. The Complaints Management Systems of insurers and the Bima Bharosa Portal are integrated. Insurers must acknowledge the complaint immediately and provide a resolution within 14 days, according to the statement.

How can customers register and monitor redressal of grievances?

Complainants can register and monitor the redressal of grievances by logging into the Bima Bharosa Portal, which is an integrated portal for monitoring policyholder grievances across the insurance industry by the IRDAI. Policyholders who have complaints against insurers are required to first approach the Complaints/Grievance Redressal Cell of the insurer concerned.

If they do not receive a response from the insurer within a reasonable period of time or are dissatisfied with the response of the company, they may approach the Grievance Redressal Cell in the Policyholders’ Protection &; Grievance Redressal Department of the IRDAI. Policyholders can log in to the official IRDAI Bima Bharosa Portal.

How can policyholders lodge complaints via toll-free helpline numbers and email?

Alternatively, citizens can lodge complaints via the toll-free helpline numbers 155255 or 1800-4254-732, or via email at complaints@irdai.gov.in. Complaints sent through physical letters or emails are also registered in Bima Bharosa Portal. The call centre run by the authority offers multi-lingual support and operates in 12 languages.

(With inputs from agencies)