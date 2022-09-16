New Delhi: Majority of the women entrepreneurs face challenges in availing loan services from nationalised banks, according to a study. The study was conducted by Bharatiya Yuva Shakti Trust (BYST) and saw the participation of 450 women entrepreneurs from three cities — national capital region, Chennai and Pune.Also Read - Growing Adventure Tourism And Its Tryst With Women Entrepreneurs

During the study, it was also found that about 60 per cent of these entrepreneurs faced problems in accessing critical financial services.

"Eighty-five per cent of women entrepreneurs faced challenges in availing loan services from nationalised banks," the study claimed.

It was conducted during the course of a three-year BYST Women Entrepreneurship Development Programme, between February 2019 and August 2022, to set up profitable businesses in Chennai, Pune, and Delhi-NCR. According to the report, as the programme ended, 93 per cent of participants substantially improved key skills that include banking and entrepreneurship .

“Public sector banks like State Bank of India, Indian Overseas Bank, Union Bank of India and others are extremely happy to welcome loan applications of BYST assisted, under-privileged entrepreneurs who are well-trained, KYC compliant and duly scrutinised by our expert panel before submission to the banks. Branch managers are assured our applicants come with bankable proposals and are in a strong position to sustain their businesses with free mentorship for two years,“ says Lakshmi Venkataraman Venkatesan, Founding and Managing Trustee of BYST.

Lakshmi Venkatesan also added that these women undergo months of training programmes and therefore, it’s safe for banks to provide them with loans.

(With PTI inputs)