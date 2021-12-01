Good news for pensioners: Now you will not have to wait for long hours to submit your Life Certificate, thanks to Union Ministry. The government has recently launched a Face Recognition Technology for pensioners to bring ease of living for the retired and the elderly citizens. The technology, the government said will benefit around 68 lakh central government pensioners as they can now be able to submit the Life Certificate simply by using Mobile App.Also Read - Viral Video: Nick Jonas Helps Priyanka Chopra With Her Giant Coat, Fans Thank Him For Treating Her Like a Queen

Launching the unique technology Union Minister of State, Dr Jitendra Singh said "Face Recognition Technique of giving Life Certificate is a historic and far-reaching reform, since it will touch the lives of not only 68 lakh central government pensioners but also crores of pensioners who fall outside the jurisdiction of this Department such as Employees` Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), State Government Pensioners etc."

The government has left no stone unturned to make the lives of the elderly easier. Here's an unique 'Face Recognition Technology' for the submission of life certificates. #DigitalIndia

The minister said the government headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has always sought “ease of living” for all sections of society, including the retirees and pensioners who are the nation’s assets with all their experience and long years of service rendered by them.

Pointing out that Department of Pension has been extensively using technology to achieve this end, be it introduction of Digital Life Certificate, introduction of an intelligent common software ‘Bhavishya’ for all Government of India Ministries for processing Pension cases, He said, the effort in issuing electronic PPOs and pushing the same in Digi locker is a huge step towards Ease of Living and transparency.

He added that the Department has also been bringing out e-booklets for pensioner awareness and carrying out an awareness campaign on Twitter, Facebook, Youtube and other social media. Furthermore, the grievance redressal portal CPENGRAMS along with a call-centre is another example of digitisation.

A life certificate is generally required by senior citizens or people of age, since they are the ones who usually receive pension if they are eligible for it.

Life certificates, also known as the Jeevan Pramaan Patra, is an essential document of existence for pensioners which acts as a proof that he or she is still alive. This certificate has to be shown before an authorised pension distributor or agency, for example the bank or the post office. The production of the life certificates ensures that the pensioner’s workplace does not continue payments after his or her death.