Story Worth Reading: Meet Suresh Pillai, The Famous Chef Who Scripted The Master Recipe For Success

Suresh Pillai, a renowned celebrity chef, has gained fame for introducing the world to the flavorful cuisine of Kerala.

New Delhi: This is the story of a small-time cook who chased his dreams to become a renowned chef in the culinary world. The life journey of Suresh Pillai, who has studied only up to class X, is an inspiration to for all of us to face challenges head on with grit and determination. Suresh Pillai has gained fame for introducing the world to the flavorful cuisine of Kerala and long before he became the face of Kerala cuisine, he worked as a catering service boy.

Chef Pillai, recently shared his story on Twitter along with a nostalgic photo of himself. The picture showed him as a simple catering boy at some event. Reflecting on his childhood, Pillai revealed his early entrepreneurial spirit, selling Pomelo fruits from a tree at his home. This venture, which started as a way to enjoy his favourite childhood fruit, soon became his first source of pocket money.

He wrote, ”This 18-year-old catering boy serving food at a random reception is the same Chef Pillai you know me as, today.”

“I did my first-ever “business” in class 6th or 7th. We had a big Kambili Moosu/ Kambili Naranga (Pomelo) tree at home, and that was a staple childhood fruit. I loved it to such an extent that I used to get up at 5 in the morning and pluck a couple of them, in time for breakfast. Soon, this grew from being just enjoyment to my first source of pocket money. Plucking in batches, I used to sell this at the market at 25 paise per piece – or 4/5 for a rupee. You could imagine my pride in showing off a couple of 1-rupee notes to my friends at that time!” Pillai reminisced in a lengthy tweet.

This 18-year-old catering boy serving food at a random reception is the same Chef Pillai you know me as, today. A friend of mine sent me this photo a few days back, and it took me back years. When you have nothing, you have to start somewhere, right?

All my life, I’ve been a… pic.twitter.com/xjl4JLqcbg — suresh pillai (@chef_pillai) May 29, 2023

He further said that he used to sell roasted groundnuts during temple festivals and that too for one rupee.

“Taking the government ferry to Kollam town, I bought about 2 to 3 kgs of raw groundnut, came back to the temple ground, roasted them in sand and sold them for a rupee. Not just that, I sat at very strategic locations near the fireworks, ganamela or the drama stage – to get more customers,” he mentioned about his strategy.

About Chef Suresh Pillai

Suresh Pillai was born in Chavara Thekkumbhagom, a nondescript island surrounded by Ashtamudi Lake in Kollam district in Kerala.

Suresh Pillai became a security guard at the age of 17 for a salary of Rs 500 but later quit the job as he was afraid of working alone at night.

After quitting his job as a security guard, Suresh Pillai joined a hotel in Kollam as a waiter with a monthly salary of Rs 450 in 1993.

During free time, he played chess and participated in various competitions across the state.

His first trip outside his home district of Kollam was to Kozhikode to lock horns in the state chess championship.

The second phase of Suresh Pillai’s career began in Bengaluru when he got a job at the Coconut Groove Hotel in 1998 and was promoted as the head chef in six years’ time.

Lack of adequate educational qualification was a stumbling block for Suresh Pillai to get a job in five-star hotels. Though he cleared the initial cooking tests, his applications were repeatedly rejected by the HR departments concerned on the grounds that he doesn’t hold a hotel management certificate.

Suresh Pillai returned to Kerala to get married and join Kumarakom Lake Resort as chief chef.

He late got an appointment letter from the esteemed Veeraswamy Restaurant, which was founded in 1927, located at Piccadilly Circus in London. Pillai’s family followed him to London and everyone became British citizens.

At the age of 39, Suresh Pillai had everything in life – a hefty salary, a house in London, a job for wife and quality education for children.

Suresh Pillai was working in London for the past 14 years. He returned to India to become a corporate chef and is now the culinary director of The Raviz at Kollum, Kerala.

From his time as a chef in London to his participation in MasterChef: The Professionals, Pillai’s culinary expertise continues to redefine the taste journey for Malayalees both in and outside of Kerala.

