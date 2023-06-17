Home

How A Trip To Bali Inspired Engineer Couple To Quit High Paying Jobs & Start Block Printing Business

The business that was started from Rs. 4 lakh now makes 18 lakh rupees per month or Rs. 2.16 crore a year.

Inspiring Success Story: It was winter 2017 when Mohit Ahluwalia and Jagjyot Kaur went for the perfect vacation to Bali. Not only did the couple make beautiful memories there, but they also returned home with some new hope and aspirations. The engineering couple who were both high paying professionals quit their jobs and took a plunge into entrepreneurship. Mohit was a sales professional and Jagjyot was an HR manager.

In 2019, the Chandigarh couple started ‘Raamae’, a home & lifestyle brand, which sells hand-block printed products like cushion covers, tote bags, quilts, pouches etc made by skilled artisans. Raamaé is a Balinese word that describes the lifestyle of people in Bali, which is to find joy even in a crowded and chaotic world.

“A trip to Bali I took a few years ago was the turning point of my life. There, I noticed the potential of a substantial handmade product market as the Balinese were creating quality and aesthetically-pleasing products. I wondered why Indian handmade products don’t enjoy the same popularity that their foreign counterparts did,” Jagjyot was quoted as saying to shethepeople.tv.

Mohit, while speaking to The Better India, said that while they were exploring markets in Bali, they saw how Indian-made fabrics with block printing had more value — not just financial value but also earned respect from consumers. Although there was a huge demand for them in Bali, the same products were “not given much importance in India,” he added.

The birth of Raamaé

Giving birth to Raamaé was not easy for them. They spent time with artisans, learning nuances of the art and brainstorming how to change the landscape of this art form to make it relevant in modern days.

They understood the market need and designed products by blending archival prints with modern prints in subtle hues and calming palettes. This gradually gave shape to their brand Raamaé.

In 2018, they visited Jaipur for a two-day block printing workshop with artisans. Three months later, they exhibited quilts and pillow coverings in Delhi. Initially, they only worked with artists on colors and patterns. However, traditional prints had subdued, restricted color and people likes traditional but with a hint of modern aesthetics for their interiors. So, with time they updated the look for modern buyers.

The business that was started from Rs. 4 lakh now makes 18 lakh rupees per month or Rs. 2.16 crore a year. Most of their orders come from Rajasthan, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mysore, Goa, Kerala, Imphal, Assam, and Mizoram. They also serve American and UAE consumers.

Raamae, according to reports, receives up to 400 orders every month for its diverse items.

