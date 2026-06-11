Share Market News: This company expands footprint in US, announces formation of new wholly-owned subsidiary, check key details here

According to BSE Analytics, the stock has yielded a return of 437.63 per cent in three years and 446.88 per cent in two years. On a year-to-date basis, it has gained 29.49 per cent.

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Share Market News: Sudarshan Pharma Industries Ltd, an integrated pharma and specialty chemicals company with a market cap of Rs 842.31 crore, in its latest exchange filing, informed that it has incorporated its wholly-owned subsidiary Sudarshan Industries Inc. (Sudarshan USA) in the US. The company informed the stock exchange that Sudarshan USA was registered in the US state of Delaware on June 5, 2026. This company will operate in the manufacturing, import-export, wholesale and retail business of pharmaceuticals, medicines, antibiotics, healthcare, nutraceuticals, Ayurvedic products, vaccines, active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), specialty chemicals and other related products.

Sudarshan Industries has subscribed to 1 crore (1,00,00,000) shares of Sudarshan USA with a face value of US$ 0.00001 per share. The total investment is US$100 (approximately ₹9,600), which will give the company a 100% stake in the new entity. The company says this move will help it expand its customer base and business in the US market. The investment amount will be remitted in cash after receiving the necessary approvals under Reserve Bank of India (RBI) regulations.

In the March quarter, the company’s profit increased by 44.80% to Rs 10.73 crore, compared to Rs 7.41 crore in the same quarter last year. Sales increased by 36.72% to Rs 220.92 crore, compared to Rs 161.59 crore previously.

ALSO READ: Shares of this FMCG company in focus as promoter increases stake by buying 1.50 lakh shares from open market

For the full fiscal year 2026, the company’s net profit increased by 55.64% to ₹233 million (approximately $1.3 billion), compared to ₹149.7 million (approximately $1.4 billion) in the previous year. Annual sales also increased by 39.21% to ₹703.06 million (approximately $7 billion), compared to ₹505.04 million (approximately $5 billion) a year ago.

The stock has a 52-week high of Rs 36.95, hit on May 27, 2026 and a 52-week low of Rs 18.50, touched on January 29, 2026. According to BSE Analytics, the stock has yielded a return of 437.63 per cent in three years and 446.88 per cent in two years. On a year-to-date basis, it has gained 29.49 per cent.

Sensex rises 750 pts from day’s low, Nifty near 23,300

Stock market benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty declined in early deals on Thursday, tracking weak trends in global equities and rising crude oil prices amid escalating tensions between the US and Iran.

Unabated foreign fund outflows and a spike in US inflation also dented markets’ sentiment, according to market analysts.

The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 358.54 points to 73,624.64 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty dropped 117 points to 23,098.30. From the 30-Sensex firms, HCL Tech, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, Tata Consultancy Services, Eternal and Trent were among the laggards.

Power Grid, ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel and InterGlobe Aviation were among the winners. Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, traded 1.70 per cent higher at USD 94.68 per barrel. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 2,124.98 crore on Wednesday, according to exchange data.

“Fresh military action by the United States against Iranian targets has reignited concerns over the stability of the Middle East, raising fears that recent diplomatic efforts may be losing momentum and increasing the risk of a broader regional conflict,” Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, an online trading and wealth-tech firm, said.

Disclaimer: India.com provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.