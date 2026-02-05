Home

Share Market News: THIS company hits 10 percent upper circuit even as stock markets remain volatile, check details

The company's standalone net profit in Q3 increased 47.10% year-on-year to ₹4.31 crore, compared to Rs 2.93 crore in the same quarter last year.

Sudarshan Pharma Industries Ltd., a small-cap company operating in the pharmaceutical and chemical sectors, hit a 10% upper circuit today. As of 10:55 am, 196,008 equity shares of the company were traded. Currently, the company has a market cap of ₹555.92 crore.

The stock opened for trading today at ₹22.60 on the BSE and has touched an intraday high of ₹23.10. As of 11:17 am, the stock is trading higher by 10%, or ₹2.10, at ₹23.10.

The stock’s rally is driven by the company’s recently released strong December quarter (Q3FY26) results. The company’s standalone net profit in Q3 increased 47.10% year-on-year to ₹4.31 crore, compared to ₹2.93 crore in the same quarter last year.

The company’s net revenue increased 37.01% to ₹158.37 crore in the October-December quarter, compared to ₹115.59 crore in the same period last year. Operating expenses also increased to ₹147.60 crore, a 36.49% year-over-year increase.

Other income saw a significant jump, rising 231.37% to ₹1.69 crore (approximately $1.69 billion), compared to ₹0.51 crore (approximately $0.51 billion) in the December 2024 quarter. Operating profit increased 44.56% to ₹10.77 crore (approximately $1.77 billion), compared to ₹7.45 crore (approximately $0.75 billion) in the same quarter last year. The company’s operating profit margin (OPM) also increased to 5.43% in the December quarter.

Interest expenses during the quarter increased by 59.18% year-on-year to ₹6.24 crore, while tax expenses declined by 8.26% to ₹1.11 crore.

Sudarshan Pharma Industries Ltd is exclusively involved in the manufacturing, marketing and distribution of pharmaceuticals, chemicals and healthcare related products.

The company manufactures customized chemicals, intermediates, active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), and formulations. It provides both raw materials and finished medicines to the pharmaceutical industry.

