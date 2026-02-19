Home

Stock Market News: Shares of THIS company in focus after it receives two major certifications, check details here

New Delhi: Sudarshan Pharma Industries Ltd , a small-cap company operating in the pharma and chemical sector, has given important information in its latest exchange filing after the market closed on Wednesday, after which the company’s shares are on the radar of investors today.

In its filing, the company said its Hyderabad manufacturing plant has received a significant certification. The company stated that it has received a Certificate of Compliance from UK Certification & Inspection Limited as per Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) standards for the “manufacture of API intermediates and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs).”

Besides, a certificate has also been received from Staunchly Management and System Services Private Limited for this construction work under the Quality Management System.

Here are some of the key details:

Sudarshan Pharma Industries Ltd has stated that both these certifications are valid until February 11, 2029.

In its filing, the company stated that these achievements demonstrate the company’s commitment to high quality, robust manufacturing processes, and continuous improvement

These will also strengthen the company’s position as a trusted and regulatory-compliant manufacturer in the API and pharmaceutical intermediates sector.

The BSE-listed company’s stock was trading 0.51% or Rs 0.13 lower at Rs 25.55 at the time of writing the report.

The company’s standalone net profit in Q3 increased by 47.10% year-on-year to ₹4.31 crore, compared to ₹2.93 crore in the same quarter last year.

The company’s net revenue increased 37.01 percent to Rs 158.37 crore in the October-December quarter, compared to ₹115.59 crore in the same period last year.

Operating expenses also increased to ₹147.60 crore, a 36.49% year-over-year increase.

Other income saw a significant jump, rising 231.37 percent to Rs 1.69 crore (approximately $1.69 billion), compared to Rs 0.51 crore (approximately USD 0.51 billion) in the December 2024 quarter. Operating profit increased 44.56 percent to Rs 10.77 crore (approximately USD 1.77 billion), compared to Rs 7.45 crore (approximately USD 0.75 billion) in the same quarter last year. The company’s operating profit margin (OPM) also increased to 5.43 percent in the December quarter.

Interest expenses during the quarter increased by 59.18% year-on-year to ₹6.24 crore, while tax expenses declined by 8.26% to ₹1.11 crore.

