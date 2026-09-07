Pharma stock hits upper circuit in weak market as company shares details on acquisition of US firm | Deets inside

In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi jumped 3.36 per cent, Japan's Nikkei 225 index climbed 1.83 per cent. Shanghai's SSE Composite index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was trading lower.

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New Delhi: While the market is experiencing a decline on Monday, the stock of Sudarshan Pharma Industries Ltd., a pharmaceutical company, hit a 5% upper circuit today. Listed on the BSE, this stock is currently trading at Rs 41.39, up 5%.

The stock’s rise today follows a major development by the company. In an exchange filing last Saturday, the company announced that its board had approved the acquisition of a 9.50% stake in US-based MedTherapy Biotechnology Inc.

According to the filing, the board approved the purchase of 2,423,675.64 equity shares of MedTherapy Biotechnology, representing 9.50% of the company’s issued and outstanding capital. Each share has a face value of $0.0001.

The company’s Chairman and Managing Director, Hemal Mehta, and Joint Managing Director and Promoter, Sachin Mehta, will also acquire 382,685.63 shares of MedTherapy Biotechnology. This stake will represent 1.50% of the company’s issued and outstanding share capital.

According to Sudarshan Pharma, the investment is aimed at entering and establishing its presence in the US market. The acquisition will provide the company with access to MedTherapy’s existing customer, contract, and distribution network. This is also expected to support expansion into new products and services.

The transaction will be paid in cash in US dollars, and the shares will be priced based on MedTherapy Biotechnology’s current valuation. The company expects to complete the acquisition by March 31, 2027. The investment is subject to applicable approvals under FEMA and the Overseas Investment Rules. The company said the deal falls under the RBI’s automatic route, although prescribed conditions will apply.

MedTherapy Biotechnology was founded in 2018. The Boston-based company focuses on cancer cell and gene therapy. It has a commercial-scale GMP manufacturing facility in New Delhi and a technology development center in Boston.

Markets decline amid West Asia conflict, concerns over possible US interest-rate hike

Stock market benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty drifted lower in early trade on Monday as elevated crude oil prices, escalation in US-Iran hostilities and concerns over a possible US interest rate hike weighed on investors’ sentiment.

The 30-share BSE Sensex dropped 172.77 points to 76,342.66 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty declined 63.30 points to 23,832.60. Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, traded 0.78 per cent higher at USD 97 per barrel.

“Friday’s US jobs report came in far stronger than expected, reviving concerns over a possible interest-rate hike, while fresh attacks in the US-Iran conflict are keeping oil prices at elevated levels, posing a key overhang for domestic investor sentiment,” Hariselvan Radhakrishnan, Founder & CEO of HST Wealth, a research analyst firm, said.

The next major catalyst comes on Friday with the release of US inflation data, which is expected to influence Federal Reserve rate expectations and, consequently, global risk sentiment, he added.

In Asian markets, South Korea’s Kospi jumped 3.36 per cent, Japan’s Nikkei 225 index climbed 1.83 per cent. Shanghai’s SSE Composite index and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index was trading lower.

US markets ended in negative territory on Friday.

Disclaimer: India.com provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.