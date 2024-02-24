Home

Business

Sudarshan Setu: India’s Longest Cable-Stayed Bridge To Connect Okha Mainland And Beyt Dwarka; All Details Here

Sudarshan Setu: India’s Longest Cable-Stayed Bridge To Connect Okha Mainland And Beyt Dwarka; All Details Here

This bridge, also known as the Okha-Beyt Dwarka Signature Bridge, will connect the Okha mainland with Beyt Dwarka island.

Sudarshan Setu: India's Longest Cable-Stayed Bridge To Connect Okha Mainland And Beyt Dwarka; All Details Here

Sudarshan Setu Bridge Update: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate Sudarshan Setu, India’s longest cable-stayed bridge, on February 25. This bridge, also known as the Okha-Beyt Dwarka Signature Bridge, will connect the Okha mainland with Beyt Dwarka island, promising to revolutionize connectivity and elevate tourism in the region. Before the bridge’s construction, pilgrims had to rely on boat transport to reach Beyt Dwarka. The bridge boasts a total width of 27.2 meters (89 ft) with two lanes in each direction. Additionally, it features 2.5 meters (8 ft) wide footpaths on both sides, embellished with verses from the Shrimad Bhagavad Gita and depictions of Lord Krishna.

Trending Now

Foundation of the Sudarshan Setu was laid by PM Modi in 2017, where he emphasized its role in bridging the gap between old and new Dwarka. The Sudarshan Setu is not just a structural marvel but a cultural symbol, blending modern infrastructure with ancient wisdom and spirituality. The incorporation of verses from the sacred text of Bhagavad Gita and imagery of Lord Krishna on the footpaths adds a unique touch, reflecting India’s rich heritage and religious significance.

You may like to read

Tomorrow, PM @narendramodi will dedicate to the nation, Sudarshan Setu connecting Okha mainland and Beyt Dwarka island. It is built at a cost of around Rs. 980 crores. It is the longest Cable-stayed bridge in the country of around 2.32 Km. pic.twitter.com/UcnNdwBvvx — DD News (@DDNewslive) February 24, 2024

Sudarshan Setu Bridge: Important Things You Need To Know

The bridge has been built at a cost of around Rs 980 crore. It is the longest cable-stayed bridge in the country of around 2.32 kilometres. Sudarshan Setu boasts a unique design, featuring a footpath adorned with verses from Shrimad Bhagavad Gita and images of lord Krishna on both sides Prior to the bridge’s construction, pilgrims had to rely on boat transport to reach Beyt Dwarka. This bridge will also serve as a major tourist attraction of Devbhumi Dwarka. Sudarshan Setu has a visually striking design using steel pylons and fan-like cables.

Apart from the bridge, PM Modi will also dedicate to the nation five All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) at Rajkot (Gujarat), Bathinda (Punjab), Raebareli (Uttar Pradesh), Kalyani (West Bengal) and Mangalagiri (Andhra Pradesh).

He will also inaugurate, dedicate to the nation and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth more than Rs 48,100 crore at Race Course Ground, Rajkot.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.