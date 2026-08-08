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  • Sugar price hike: Sugar no longer sweet?, retail prices hike by 15 percent... Whats price in your city? Check here

Sugar price hike: Sugar no longer sweet?, retail prices hike by 15 percent… What’s price in your city? Check here

Sugar Rate: In the past month, the wholesale price of sugar has risen by up to ₹400 per quintal. Meanwhile, the retail price has increased by 15 percent. Anticipating further price increases during the festive season, the government has begun implementing strict measures such as stock limits.

Written by: Nivedita Dash Edited by: Nivedita Dash
Published: August 8, 2026, 11:45 AM IST
Sugar price hike: Sugar no longer sweet?, retail prices hike by 15 percent... What's price in your city? Check here
Sugar price hike: Sugar no longer sweet?, retail prices hike by 15 percent... What's price in your city? Check here (Pic X)

New Delhi:  In what could give From Delhi, Mumbai to West Bengal, the price of sugar has increased drastically by 8 to 15 percent in the last one month. Despite all the efforts of the government, the price of sugar is continuously increasing. The main reason for the increase in sugar rates is low sugar production. Sugar has become costlier by ₹400 per quintal in the wholesale market and due to the effect of El Niño, production is expected to decrease in the next season as well. If this trend continues, then this time the taste of sweets will cost you a lot during the festival season.

To curb rising sugar prices and maintain supply during the festive season, sugar mills have taken a major decision. This year, mills will begin crushing sugarcane 10 to 15 days earlier than scheduled. Additionally, the central government has imposed stock limits on traders and mills to prevent sugar hoarding in the market and has increased inspections of mill stocks.

Read more: Chai Walas Can't Be Blamed For Less Sugar, Sweetener's Price At 11-Year High

How much did sugar become expensive in which city

According to government data, retail prices of sugar have increased significantly in the country’s major metros and states in the last one month.

  • Delhi: Sugar, which was priced at ₹45 per kg a month ago, has now increased to ₹49 per kg.
  • Mumbai: Prices have increased from ₹46 per kg to ₹52 per kg.
  • West Bengal: The worst affected here, with prices rising from ₹49 per kilogram to ₹55 per kilogram.
  • Ranchi: Sugar prices have increased from ₹47 per kg to ₹51 per kg.
  • Chennai: Rates have jumped from ₹46 per kg to ₹53 per kg.

5% drop in production

This year, India’s sugar production was estimated at 29.3 million tons, but actual production was only 28 million tons, about 5% less than anticipated. India’s annual consumption is approximately 28 million tons. Additionally, 800,000 tons of sugar were exported this year. Although there is a remaining stock of 5 million tons from last year, concerns about the upcoming season are driving up prices.

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About the Author

Nivedita Dash

Nivedita Dash

Nivedita Dash is an Assistant News Editor at India.com, where she leads a dynamic editorial team and oversees the platform’s daily news operations. With over 15 years of experience in Digital and Pr ... Read More

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