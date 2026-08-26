Is there a shortage of Sugar in India? ISMA issues big statement amid rising prices, says rates will fall after…

NFCSF President Prakash Naiknavare said the federation has maintained its production estimate despite other industry groups revising their projections.

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New Delhi: In a major statement, industry body ISMA has claimed that there is no shortage of sugar in India. The statement comes amid a rise in retail sugar prices. The industry body also expects sugar prices to decline in the coming period. Neeraj Shirgaonkar, President of the Indian Sugar & Bio-energy Manufacturers Association (ISMA), said the recent rise in prices was mainly due to stockpiling for speculative purposes and lower production caused by weather-related issues.

No Shortage of Sugar

Shirgaonkar said, “There is no shortage of sugar in India. The supply situation is fundamentally strong.” He further added that the country has sufficient stocks and supplies to meet demand during the festive season. It is important to note that the assessment comes as sugar prices in both the retail and wholesale markets have risen by 24 percent in a month, reaching Rs 56–60 per kg.

As a result, the central government on August 20 allowed the duty-free import of up to 1 million tonnes of raw sugar.

No Need to Panic

The National Federation of Cooperative Sugar Factories (NFCSF) has also said that domestic supplies remain adequate. For the 2025–26 season, it has estimated net sugar production at 27.9 million tonnes. This does not include an estimated 2.4 million tonnes diverted for ethanol production.

NFCSF President Prakash Naiknavare said the federation has maintained its production estimate despite other industry groups revising their projections.

What Is the Federation’s Estimate?

For the 2026–27 season, which begins on October 1, the federation has estimated opening stocks at 3.5 million tonnes. With monthly domestic demand at around 2.2 million tonnes, it expects 1.5–2 million tonnes to remain by November, when fresh supplies from the initial crushing season are expected to arrive.

Naiknavare said, “I don’t think there will be any reason to panic.”

Here are some of the key details:

Some consignments of sugar could reach Indian shores before October 15.

It is difficult to say how much quantity will arrive by then.

Naiknavare said that, for now, Brazil is the only practical source for imports.

This is because Thailand itself is facing a shortage of sugar. Shipments from Brazil usually take around 40–45 days to reach Indian ports.

Naiknavare said, “Therefore, it is difficult to say how much quantity can arrive before October 15. However, there is a good possibility that some shipments will arrive by then.” He said the timeline would depend on several factors, including DGFT approvals and allocations, issuance of letters of credit, and shipment scheduling. Congestion at Brazilian ports could also affect incoming shipments.