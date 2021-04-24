New Delhi: Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana At Post Office – It is essential to secure your daughter’s future and empower her to dream big by picking right options to make your investment. Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana at Post Office is one such scheme, where you can perk your money. “With India Post, start investing in Sukanya Samriddhi Account and empower her to dream big,” India Post tweeted. Also Read - IPL 2021: Ravi Bishnoi's Commitment and Focus is Sorted - Anil Kumble

Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana is a scheme launched by the central government as part of the "Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao Yojana". The scheme is meant for the benefit and welfare of the girl child.

Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana Interest Rate 2021

On Sukanya Samriddhi account at Post office, one will get a Rate of interest 7.6​​ per cent per annum calculated on yearly basis, Yearly compounded, as per details provided by India Post website.

Who Can Open Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana account at Post Office?

A guardian in the name of girl child below the age of 10 years can open a Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana account at Post Office.

It must be noted that only one Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana account can be opened either in Post Office or in any bank in the name of a girl child.

The Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana account can be opened for maximum of two girls in a family. Provided in case of twins or triplets girls birth more than two accounts can be opened.

Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana account can be opened with a minimum initial deposit of Rs. 250.

On Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana account, minimum deposit in a Financial Year is Rs. 250 and maximum deposit can be made up to Rs. 1.50 lakh (in multiple of Rs.50) in a fiscal in lumpsum or in multiple installments.

The Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana account will be matured after 21 years from the date of account opening or at the time of marriage of girl child after attaining age of 18 years, either 1 month before or 3 month after date of marriage.

Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana Tax Benefits

By investing in Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana account, one becomes eligible for income tax benefits under section 80C, with a maximum cap of Rs 1.15 lakh.

Withdrawal from Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana account on maturity is also exempted from income tax.

Even the interest garnered in the Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana account is also eligible for income tax exemption.