Home

Business

Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana, Mutual Funds, Gold: Invest in These Schemes For Bright Future of Your Girl Child

Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana, Mutual Funds, Gold: Invest in These Schemes For Bright Future of Your Girl Child

Small Saving Schemes: You can simply start by opening a Sukanya Samriddhi Account for tax-free savings that offers attractive interest rates.

Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana (SSY) is specifically designed for girl children which offers high interest rates and tax benefits, making it an ideal long-term investment option.

New Delhi: If you are planning to give your girl child a bright future, you must explore some of crucial investment options such as Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana (SSY), Mutual Fund, gold or real estate. These investment avenues available for girl children in India, which includes a range of financial products offering long-term growth potential and tax benefits. These investment options will largely help parents build a strong financial base to secure their girl child’s future needs, such as marriage or education.

Trending Now

You can simply start by opening a Sukanya Samriddhi Account for tax-free savings that offers attractive interest rates tailored for education and marriage expenses. Later, you can consider investments in mutual funds, specifically ELSS, providing potential growth and tax benefits.

You may like to read

Check List of Investment Options For Your Girl Child Here:

Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana (SSY)

This central savings scheme is specifically designed for girl children which offers high interest rates and tax benefits, making it an ideal long-term investment option.

Fixed Deposits (FDs)

Investing in FDs is a safe and secure option that offers guaranteed returns. However, the interest rates on FDs are relatively low as compared to other options.

National Savings Certificate (NSC)

Designed by the Central government, the National Savings Certificate (NSC) offers fixed interest rates and tax benefits. This scheme is a good option for parents who want to build a corpus for their daughter’s future needs.

Post Office Deposit

You can also invest in post office schemes such as Post Office Deposit as it allows parents to make regular deposits into their daughter’s account. The scheme offers fixed interest rates and tax benefits.

Public Provident Fund (PPF)

You can also invest in PPF which is another excellent long-term investment option that offers tax benefits and guaranteed returns. It is a good scheme for parents who want to build a substantial corpus for their daughter’s future needs, such as education, marriage, or entrepreneurial ventures.

Mutual Funds

You can also invest in Mutual fund which is a great way to invest in a diversified portfolio of stocks and bonds. This scheme offers higher returns than traditional savings schemes. If you will invest in mutual funds through a Systematic Investment Plan (SIP), it can help you average out market fluctuations and reduce risk.

Invest in Gold

You can also invest in Gold as it has been a traditional investment choice for girls in India and this investment is considered a safe haven asset and has a long history of preserving wealth.

Real Estate

Apart from the above ideas, you can also invest in real estate as it is a good long-term investment, but it is important to do your research and choose a property that has the potential for appreciation.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.