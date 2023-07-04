Home

From Refugee To One Of UK’s Most Successful Entreprenuer, How Indian-Origin Sukhpal Singh Ahluwalia Made It Big

Sukhpal Singh Ahluwalia, who founded Dominvs Group, the real estate investment firm in the UK that has over £1 billion in assets, credits his success to hard work and perseverance.

At 13 years of age in 1972, Sukhpal Singh Ahluwalia moved to a refugee camp in UK.

New Delhi: Over 50 years ago, Indian-descent Sukhpal Singh Ahluwalia’s life in Uganda was uprooted due to the regime of dictator Idi Amin. At 13 years of age in 1972, Sukhpal Singh shifted to the UK and moved to a refugee camp. With no money and a home, Sukhpal and his family lived at the refugee camp in RAF Greenham Common. But, this did not deter his dream as he had nothing to lose.

“It was an uphill battle for my parents to forge a better life for us. In retrospect, there was something liberating about this – we had nothing to lose, with a very clear goal of where we were headed,” Sukhpal Singh was quoted as saying in a report by Connected to India.

Sukhpal did not complete his schooling due to financial woes as a minority immigrant living in the UK. Over time, he worked hard to support his family and saved money to found his first business Euro Car Parts in 1978. As a teen, Sukhpal Singh said he was fascinated by cars and that is how he founded Euro Car Parts. Euro Car Parts later became one of the leading car supplier companies in Europe.

Sukhpal said he borrowed money at 18 years of age to “buy Highway Autos”. He sold Euro parts at £225 million in 2011. The same year, Sukhpal founded Dominvs Group, the real estate investment firm in the UK that has over £1 billion in assets.

Sukhpal Singh credits his success to hard work and perseverance. He said we should stay alert and be aware to grab opportunities to be successful.

