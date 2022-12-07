Sula Vineyards, India’s Largest Winemaker, To Go IPO Route Soon: Check Details

In India, Sula Vineyards Limited has a presence in 25 states and 6 union territories, as of September 30, 2022. The company also has expanded into overseas markets selling its products in over 20 countries including Spain, France, the United Kingdom and the United States of America.

Published: December 7, 2022 4:29 PM IST

By India.com Business Desk | Edited by Sankunni K

Mumbai: Established in 1999, Sula Vineyards played a major role in paving the way for Nashik in becoming India’s ‘Wine Capital’. In a span of over two decades, the company has emerged as a leading winemaker in the country and as of March 31, 2022, Sula Vineyards is India’s largest wine producer and seller.

The initial public offering (IPO) of Sula Vineyards will be open for subscription from December 12, 2022, to December 14, 2022.

SULA VINEYARDS IPO DETAILS

IPO DateDec 12, 2022 to Dec 14, 2022
Face Value₹2 per share
Issue Size26,900,530 shares of ₹2
(aggregating up to ₹[.] Cr)
Offer for Sale26,900,530 shares of ₹2
(aggregating up to ₹[.] Cr)
Issue TypeBook Built Issue IPO
Price BandRs 340-Rs357 per share
QIB Shares OfferedNot more than 50% of the Offer
NII (HNI) Shares OfferedNot less than 15% of the Offer
Retail Shares OfferedNot less than 35% of the Offer
Company PromotersRajeev Samant is the company promoter.

SULA VINEYARDS IPO TENTATIVE DATES

Event
Tentative Date
Opening DateDec 12, 2022
Closing DateDec 14, 2022
Basis of AllotmentDec 19, 2022
Initiation of RefundsDec 20, 2022
Credit of Shares to DematDec 21, 2022
Listing DateDec 22, 2022

SULA VINEYARDS FINANCIAL INFORMATION (RESTATED)

Period EndedTotal Assets

(In Crores)

Total Revenue

(In Crores)

Profit After Tax

(Percentage)

Net Worth

(In Crores)

Total Borrowing

(In Crores)

31-Mar-20831.04523.21-15.94299.95368.24
31-Mar-21751.6421.533.01304.74301.26
30-Sep-21717.55160.464.53344.32262.45
31-Mar-22758.56456.752.14395.26228.93
30-Sep-22770.95225.7630.51449.18214.64

(*Source: Chittorgarh)

Kotak Mahindra Capital, IIFL Capital and CLSA are the investment banks working on the IPO. The law firms Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas and Trilegal are the legal advisors, according to the draft papers filed with the markets regulator.

Published Date: December 7, 2022 4:29 PM IST