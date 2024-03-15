Home

Sundar Pichai, Elon Musk On AGI; SpaceX Founder Says ‘AI Will Probably Be Smarter Than Human ’, Are We Close To AGI?

Elon Musk

SpaceX founder Elon Musk said that AI will surpass single human intelligence by next year and all humans combined by 2029. There was a clip of a discussion between Joe Rogan and Ray Kurzweil on when AI will reach human level intelligence? Musk responded in the same post.

There are several debates among various leaders in the tech industry about AGI definition, its arrival and how it will impact human beings.

Kurzweil tells Rogan that human level artificial intelligence will become a reality by 2029. He said that it’s still not quite there, but we will be there, and by 2029 it will match any person. He added, “I’m actually considered conservative. People think that will happen next year or the year after.”

The same discussion was posted on AI when Musk reacted to it and expressing his opinion he said, “AI will probably be smarter than any single human next year. By 2029, AI will probably be smarter than all humans combined.”

What is AGI?

Artificial general intelligence (AGI) has generalized human cognitive abilities in software which performs any task like human beings or faster than them or AGI system finds a solution on them.

After ChatGPT and Gemini became popular, AGI or Artificial General Intelligence are the words commonly used everywhere . However, technical experts to businessmen like Elon Musk or Sundar Pichai differ over the exact definition of the term, and also there is no specific agreement among them that when an AI model gains enough skills to perform any task better than or equal to humans.

So there is no guarantee that AGI will become a reality, and whether it will lead to potential harm or benefit to the human race. Let’s take a look at what different tech leaders think about AGI.

What Sundar Pichai Says On AGI?

While talking to New York Times, Google CEO Sundar Pichai rejected the debate around AGI and said that the current systems are going to be ‘very very capable’ in the future.

He said, when is it A.G.I.? What is it? How do you define it? When do we get here? are all good questions. But to him, it almost doesn’t matter because it is so clear to him that these systems are going to be very, very capable.

He said “So it almost doesn’t matter whether you reached A.G.I. or not; you’re going to have systems which are capable of delivering benefits at a scale we’ve never seen before, and potentially causing real harm. Can we have an A.I system which can cause disinformation at scale? Yes. Is it A.G.I.? It really doesn’t matter.”

