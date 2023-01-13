Home

Business

Suparna Singh, Arijit Chatterjee And Senior Executives Quit NDTV: Reports

Suparna Singh, Arijit Chatterjee And Senior Executives Quit NDTV: Reports

Suparna Singh—group president of the Indian broadcaster stepped down from her position, months after Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy, founders and promoters of NDTV, resigned as directors on the board of RRPR Holdings Private Limited.

Suparna Singh, Arijit Chatterjee And Senior Executives Quit NDTV (Representational Photo)

Bengaluru: In less than a month after the Adani Group took control of about 65% of New Delhi Television (NDTV) Ltd, Suparna Singh—group president of the Indian broadcaster stepped down from her position, reported Reuters.

Besides, NDTV’s chief strategy officer, Arijit Chatterjee, and chief technology and product officer, Kawaljit Singh Bedi, also resigned from their posts.

While announcing the latest set of resignations, NDTV, in a regulatory filing, said, “The company is in the process of putting up a new leadership team which will set a fresh strategic direction and goals for the company.”

The series of resignations come nearly months after Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy, founders and promoters of NDTV, resigned as directors on the board of RRPR Holdings Private Limited.

Later, senior journalist Ravish Kumar also quit the news channel. “Ravish has resigned from NDTV and the company has agreed to his request for his resignation to be effective immediately,” Suparna Singh, the former NDTV Group president had said in an email to her colleagues.

“Few journalists have impacted people as much as Ravish. This reflects in the immense feedback about him; in the crowds he draws everywhere; in the prestigious awards and recognition he has received, within India and internationally; and in his daily reports, which champion the rights and needs of those who are under-served,” she further added.