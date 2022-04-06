New Delhi: As the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has declared Noida-headquartered realty major Supertech Ltd as insolvent, homebuyers of the project in the National Capital Region (NCR) now need to submit their claims to the insolvency resolution professional desk now. Real estate allottees can submit their claims with proof online by visiting supertechlimited.com/public-announcement.php. Beisdes, for any queries, home buyers are requested to call 8904039001 between 10 am to 6 pm. The NCLT order is likely to hit over 25,000 home buyers who have booked their homes with the company for over several years. The order for insolvency came as a blow to the company as its one-time settlement proposal has not been accepted by the Union Bank.Also Read - Developer Supertech Declared Bankrupt, 25,000 Home Buyers Likely to be Affected. Deets Here

A Step-by-Step Guide to Submit Your Claims

Visit supertechlimited.com/public-announcement.php. Enter your user ID and password Some information in forms are prefilled – such as Project Name, Your Name, e-mail ID. Some information marked with *, in the end, are mandatory; ensure that you provided these required information. Upload at least one supporting document that substantiate your claim. Only PDF documents are supported that should not exceed 500 KB size each document (maximum 15 documents). Compress your PDF if required. Finally, You must print the form and check the details. Sign the printed form, scan it and save it in pdf format. Every time you edit the form, you must print the form (if you have changed any information). The duly signed copy of the form pdf file needs to be uploaded to the claims management solution. You may save the claim in draft status (upload at least one document and form PDF), edit that again later. Submit the claim to resolution professional. The status of the claim shall turn to Submitted.

If you don’t have an account, create one first by providing details like -Name, Email ID, Mobile number, User ID

Accept the privacy policy

Click on the sign-up button

Frequently Asked Questions Answered For Supertech Homebuyers

(Q) The claim management portal does not let me attach a file with size exceeding 500kb. I have documents which are much larger in size. What should be done in such cases?

A: The size of each file is kept at 500kb keeping in mind the smooth and efficient functioning of the portal. A claimant can upload up to 15 files of 500kb each to substantiate the claim. In case the size of the document is large, then the claimant can attach only relevant pages of the document to substantiate the claim else break the file into parts and then attach the part documents.

(Q) What should be filled as Customer Id on the personal details page of the claims management portal?

A: The customer id is the 7 digit unique id which have been provided to every customer for every booking. You may check your unique customer id in the allotment letter, customer statement and payment receipt. It is very important to fill the right customer Id on the portal as it will help identify your specific unit at the time of verification of claim.

(Q) How to fill claim form for multiple properties under the single name?

A: The homebuyer needs to create separate login / user id on claim management portal for each property he/she owns. The logins can be created using single email id and mobile number. No requirement to have different email id and mobile for each login. The home buyer has unique customer id for each of the unit he booked. Separate claim needs to be filed for every unit under

the respective login that has been created on claim management portal.

(Q) How the plot details can be filed in the claim form? There is only flat number, tower number option is given in form.

A: The plot owner can write the plot number in flat number column and write “not applicable” in columns wherever details are not available.

(Q) One of the project names mentioned on the claims management portal mentions “Official Enclave” instead of Officer’s Enclave. What should be done?

This is a typographical error. Please read “Official Enclave” as “Officer’s Enclave”.

(Q) I have filed and submitted my claim form however, there are certain discrepancies and missing information in submitted claim form. How will the IRP tackle the same?

A: Once the claim is submitted on claim management portal, the same will get restricted for editing. The submitted claim will be reviewed and reconciled with the books of the company. During the verification and reconciliation if we find any incomplete or missing information/document, we will re-open the claim submission portal for revise submission.

In case the customer wants to revise the claim Suo-moto, then he can send mail to irpsupertech@kpmg.com with a request to allow the re-submission of revised claim form. The team will look into the request on case-to-case basis and take appropriate step (if any required)