New Delhi: Tata Steel will undertake a planned implosion of an obsolete unit (Model Repair Shop of 12-metre height) at a non-operational coke oven facility in Jamshedpur on Sunday, September 4, 2022. The company calls it a part of its larger endeavour to introduce an advanced environment-friendly new coke oven facility.

"This implosion exercise will be carried out by our contract partner – Edifice and Jet Demolition South Africa, who has the requisite expertise and experience globally in such context", said Tata Steel in a press release.

The latest and the most famous demolition carried out by the Mumbai-based Edifice Engineering and the South African firm Jet Demolition was none other than that of the Supertech Twin Towers which consisted of two buildings that were nearly 100 metre tall.

“All necessary approvals and NOCs have been secured from the relevant authorities. The company has undertaken all measures to ensure safe and environment-friendly execution”, said Tata Steel, adding that, “In the coming months, the company will execute implosions of three more obsolete units – a coal tower and two chimneys, at the coke oven facility.