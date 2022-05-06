New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday was informed that the embattled real estate firm Supertech Ltd. does not have sufficient funds to process refunds to home buyers who had purchased apartments in its 40-storey twin towers located in Noida and due to be demolished soon. In August last year, the top court had ordered demolition of twin towers and ordered refund to the home buyers, who had purchased apartments.Also Read - BJP MP Parvesh Verma Urges Delhi LG to Take Action Against Loudspeakers at Religious Places in City

Amicus curiae Gaurav Agarwal submitted before a bench headed by Justice D Y Chandrachud that the real estate firm does not have sufficient funds in its account to process refunds to home buyers. Counsel for Supertech contended that it has engaged with the financial creditor Union Bank of India, to resolve the dispute in connection with payment of dues. The bench, also comprising Justice Surya Kant, told Agarwal that a way out has to be found for the refund to the homebuyers.

Agarwal said as per Interim Resolution Professional (IRP), there are no sufficient funds in the accounts of the company for the refund. He added that there are 107 homebuyers who are yet to receive the refund and added that a report has been filed in a sealed cover as per the direction of the court. The top court was informed that the erstwhile management of the firm has moved the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) against the corporate insolvency resolution process and the matter is listed on May 17.

