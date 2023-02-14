Home

Supreme Court Can Choose From List Centre Provides: Solicitor General After Court Recommended Retired Judge-Led Panel To Probe Adani Case

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the court that the government will provide the court names of experts to be included in the committee in a "sealed cover"

New Delhi: The government of India on Monday told the Supreme Court that it is ready to follow the top court’s suggestion of setting up a retired-judge-led committee to study the recent downfall in Adani Group shares after the publication of the Hindenburg Research report on 24 January 2023. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the court that the government will provide the court names of experts to be included in the committee in a “sealed cover”.

“Some names may appeal to the Supreme Court, and some may not. But these names should not be discussed and opposed by petitioners. The SC can choose from the list,” said the solicitor general adding that there shouldn’t be a message that the market regulator Securities and Exchanges Bureau of India (Sebi) is incapable of handling the situation.

Meanwhile, Sebi informed the apex court that it is comprehensively probing the allegations against the Adani Group companies, and movement of shares before and and after the publication of the report. Sebi informed court that the public interest litigations filed in the court are based on the price fluctuations of shares of a single group of companies which had “no significant impact at a market-wide level to warrant a system-level review of the regulatory frameworks in operation.”

