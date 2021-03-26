New Delhi: The Supreme Court is scheduled to pronounce today its judgement on the cross appeals filed by Tata Sons Pvt Ltd and Cyrus Investments Pvt Ltd against the NCLAT order which had restored Cyrus Mistry as the executive chairman of the over USD 100 billion salt-to-software Tata conglomerate. As per the Friday’s cause list uploaded on the apex court website, a bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde would pronounce the verdict. The bench, also comprising Justices A S Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian, had on December 17 last year reserved the verdict in the matter. Notably, Mistry had succeeded Ratan Tata as chairman of Tata Sons in 2012 but was ousted four years later. Also Read - Expanding Retail Footprint? Tata Group in Final Stage to Acquire Stake in BigBasket, 1mg: Report

Tata Group, Tata Sons vs Cyrus Mistry in Supreme Court of India