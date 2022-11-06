Supreme Court Opens 4-month Window for Eligible Employees Under EPS

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has upheld the Employees’ Pension (Amendment) Scheme, 2014. With this, the eligible employees who had not opted for enhanced pension coverage prior to 2014 can jointly do so with their employers within the next four months. The employees who were existing EPS members as on September 1, 2014, can contribute up to 8.33 percent of their ‘actual’ salaries — as against 8.33 percent of the pensionable salary capped at ₹ 15,000 a month — towards pension.

On Friday, the top court struck down the requirement in the 2014 amendments mandating employee contribution of 1.16 percent of the salary exceeding Rs 15,000 per month. This will facilitate the subscribers to contribute higher to the scheme and get enhanced benefits accordingly.

Talking to PTI, General Secretary, Hind Mazdoor Sabha, Harbhajan Singh Sidhu said, “The apex court has given relief to subscribers of the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) to opt for pension on higher earnings. Now we demand from the government to immediately call a special meeting of the Central Board of Trustees (CBT) headed by the Union Labour Minister to discuss the order in detail and implement the relief given to members.”

Here are some of the key takeaways:

The Trade Unions have urged the government to call an extraordinary meeting of the central board of trustees of the retirement fund body EPFO for quick implementation of the Supreme Court order.

The Supreme Court also held that the EPFO cannot ask subscribers for an additional 1.16 per cent of the contribution of salary for opting pension on higher earnings without amending the existing law.

The court has given the option of pension on higher earnings to subscribers of exempted provident fund trusts also.

The amendment in 2014 also provided that these members have to contribute at the rate of 1.16 per cent on salary exceeding ₹ 15,000 per month.

Employees’ Provident Funds and Miscellaneous Provisions Act, 1952

The Employees’ Provident Funds and Miscellaneous Provisions Act, 1952 originally did not provide for any pension scheme. In 1995, through an amendment, a scheme was formulated for employees’ pension, wherein the pension fund was to comprise a deposit of 8.33 per cent of the employers’ contribution towards provident fund corpus. At that point of time, maximum pensionable salary was ₹ 5,000 per month which was later raised to ₹ 6,500.

The EPS amendment of August 22, 2014 had raised the pensionable salary cap to ₹ 15,000 a month from ₹ 6,500 a month, and allowed members along with their employers to contribute 8.33 percent of their actual salaries (if it exceeded the cap) towards the EPS. It gave all EPS members, as on September 1, 2014, six months to opt for the amended scheme.

The amendment, however, required such members to contribute an additional 1.16 percent of their salary exceeding ₹ 15,000 a month towards the pension fund.

While not too many employees had opted to contribute based on their actual salaries, the Supreme Court order means that EPFO members and employers now have four months to opt for a pension scheme linked to actual salaries.

This would essentially imply a higher annuity after retirement.