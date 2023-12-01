Home

Supreme Court Rejects Social Activist’s Plea For App-Based Aggregator Regulations; Says This While Rejecting

The plea stated that the state governments have failed to frame regulations for ride hailing platforms in accordance with the amended Section 93 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1989.

Supreme Court of India

New Delhi: The Supreme Court of India, on Friday, declined to entertain a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking mandatory regulations for app-based aggregator services like ride-hailing and food delivery platforms. The petition demanded the central government and all state governments formulate regulations to address concerns over pricing, worker welfare, and consumer protection, as per a report covered by news agency IANS.

“Why should we entertain your petition?….Sometimes, the danger is that these social activists are actually pushed by some business entities. Let somebody who is directly aggrieved come here saying that we must frame rules for aggregators,” remarked a bench presided over by CJI D.Y. Chandrachud.

“While we decline to exercise jurisdiction… we clarify that we have not expressed any opinions on the merits,” it added.

The plea stated that the state governments have failed to frame regulations for ride hailing platforms in accordance with the amended Section 93 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1989. It added that non-regulation of the sector has left the passengers at the mercy of the aggregators who are nothing more than intermediary, collecting huge amounts of money from the passengers and vulnerable passenger vehicle drivers.

