  • Supreme Court Wary About Giving SEBI 6 Months To Probe Adani-Hindenburg Case, Final Decision On Monday
Supreme Court Wary About Giving SEBI 6 Months To Probe Adani-Hindenburg Case, Final Decision On Monday

The apex court is also likely to consider Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) application seeking a six-month extension to complete its investigation on the matter.

Updated: May 12, 2023 4:48 PM IST

By India.com Business Desk | Edited by Sankunni K

Live Updates

  • 3:41 PM IST
    Adani-Hindenburg Case: CJI refuses to give SEBI 6 months to complete the probe.
    “Let there be some alacrity in completing probe. We will not give you 6 months, but 2 months”, says CJI.
  • 3:40 PM IST

    Adani-Hindenburg Case: Hearing Begins At the top court.

  • 3:13 PM IST

    Adani-Hindenburg Case

    Supreme Court is expected to start hearing Adani-Hindenburg case soon.

  • 1:10 PM IST
    SEBI To Supreme Court
    On April 2 and April 26, the chairperson of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) had briefed the expert committee on the matter.
    The court had asked both SEBI and the expert committee to complete their probes within two months. On April 29, SEBI asked the Supreme Court for a six-month extension to conclude its investigations.
  • 12:58 PM IST
    Supreme Court On Centre’s Suggestion
    The top court on February 17, had rejected the names suggested by the Union government (also in a sealed cover) as members of the committee, and announced the formation of its own expert committee. The apex court panel is headed by former Supreme Court judge A.M. Sapre, and comprises former bankers K.V. Kamath and O.P. Bhatt, Infosys cofounder Nandan Nilekani, securities lawyer Somasekhar Sundaresan and retired high court judge J.P. Devadhar.
  • 12:33 PM IST
    Adani Group Listed Companies Fall Ahead Of SC Hearing
    Nine out of 10 Adani group listed companies are trading in red as 12:32 pm on Friday.
  • 10:41 AM IST

    SEBI Apprises SC Panel Of Interim Findings

    The market regular submitted to the committee that it has crystallised a prima facie view on the allegations made in the Hindenburg report against the Adani Group on “12 suspicious transactions for possible violations related to mis-representation of financials, circumvention of regulations and fraudulent nature of transactions”.

  • 10:37 AM IST

    Supreme Court Panel Submits Report

    On May 8, the six-member expert panel set up by the apex court following the publication of the Hindenburg report on the Adani Group has submitted a report in a sealed cover to the apex court.

  • 10:20 AM IST
    Supreme Court Hearing On Adani-Hindenburg Case
    On February 10, the top court had said that the interest of Indian investors needs to be protected against market volatility in the backdrop of the rout of the Adani Group stocks. It asked the Centre to consider setting up a committee of domain experts, headed by a former judge, to look at strengthening the regulatory mechanism. The Centre had agreed to the apex court’s proposal.
  • 10:17 AM IST

    Supreme Court Hearing On Adani-Hindenburg Case



    SEBI had recently filed an application in the apex court saying it needs six more months for ascertaining possible violations related to “misrepresentation of financials, circumvention of regulations and/or fraudulent nature of transactions”.

New Delhi: The Supreme Court of India today heard petitions on the Adani-Hindenburg issue in which it had asked the Securities and Exchanges Board of India on March 2 to probe within two months the allegations of stock price manipulation by the Adani Group and lapses in regulatory disclosure.

Also Read:

The top court has refused to provide SEBI six months’ time to complete the probe.

“Let there be some alacrity in completing the probe. We will not give you 6 months, but two months,” Supreme Court tells SEBI.

The case has been adjourned to Monday, 15 May 2023.

“We will hear further on Monday and pass orders on how much time to be given to SEBI,” said Supreme Court.

During the hearing, the Chief Justice of India had slammed the petition who said it was the failure of SEBI.

“We have asked the committee to enquire if there is any regulatory failure. How can you say that?,” asked CJI.

“Don’t just stand up and levy allegations against the regulator,” he added.

The CJI further said that whatever argument happens in the court will have effect on the volatility of the stock market.

“We’ll place the matter around 14 Aug. there has to be some alacrity in completing the investigation. Put together a team. Let there be some alacrity,” said CJI.

