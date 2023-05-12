Home

Supreme Court Wary About Giving SEBI 6 Months To Probe Adani-Hindenburg Case, Final Decision On Monday

The apex court is also likely to consider Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) application seeking a six-month extension to complete its investigation on the matter.

Supreme Court Hearing On Adani-Hindenburg Case

New Delhi: The Supreme Court of India today heard petitions on the Adani-Hindenburg issue in which it had asked the Securities and Exchanges Board of India on March 2 to probe within two months the allegations of stock price manipulation by the Adani Group and lapses in regulatory disclosure.

The top court has refused to provide SEBI six months’ time to complete the probe.

“Let there be some alacrity in completing the probe. We will not give you 6 months, but two months,” Supreme Court tells SEBI.

The case has been adjourned to Monday, 15 May 2023.

“We will hear further on Monday and pass orders on how much time to be given to SEBI,” said Supreme Court.

During the hearing, the Chief Justice of India had slammed the petition who said it was the failure of SEBI.

“We have asked the committee to enquire if there is any regulatory failure. How can you say that?,” asked CJI.

“Don’t just stand up and levy allegations against the regulator,” he added.

The CJI further said that whatever argument happens in the court will have effect on the volatility of the stock market.

“We’ll place the matter around 14 Aug. there has to be some alacrity in completing the investigation. Put together a team. Let there be some alacrity,” said CJI.

