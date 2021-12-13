New Delhi: The initial public offering (IPO) of the pharma manufacturer, Supriya Lifescience, will open on December 16, 2021. It will invite applications between December 16 and December 20 from the general public and between December 15 and December 20 from anchor investors. The company is an active pharma ingredients manufacturer. It manufactures 38 ingredients focused on therapeutic segments like analgesic, anaesthetic, antiallergic, according to moneycontrol.Also Read - Anil Agarwal's Vedanta Ltd. Announces Second Interim Dividend Of Rs 13.50 Per Share
Supriya Lifescience IPO Price Band, Key Details
- The company is planning to get Rs 700 crore via its offering.
- Out of Rs 700 crore, Rs 200 crore will be received through fresh issuance and Rs 500 crore through an offer-for-sale by 99.98 per cent equity shareholder Satish Waman Wagh.
- The price band has been fixed at Rs 265-274 per equity share.
- The minimum bid is 54 shares worth Rs 14,796 for one lot.
- The maximum bid allowed is 13 lots, amounting to Rs 1,92,348.
- 75 per cent of the total offer size is reserved for qualified institutional investors, 15 per cent for non-institutional investors and the remaining 10 per cent for retail investors.
- Besides general corporate expenditure, the proceeds are expected to help the company meet capital expenditure requirements and repaying of debt.
- The IPO will open for subscription on December 16 and close on December 20.