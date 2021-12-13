New Delhi: The initial public offering (IPO) of the pharma manufacturer, Supriya Lifescience, will open on December 16, 2021. It will invite applications between December 16 and December 20 from the general public and between December 15 and December 20 from anchor investors. The company is an active pharma ingredients manufacturer. It manufactures 38 ingredients focused on therapeutic segments like analgesic, anaesthetic, antiallergic, according to moneycontrol.Also Read - Anil Agarwal's Vedanta Ltd. Announces Second Interim Dividend Of Rs 13.50 Per Share

Supriya Lifescience IPO Price Band, Key Details