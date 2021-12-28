New Delhi: Supriya Lifescience IPO is all set to list on the stock exchanges today. The IPO for pharma ingredients manufacturer opened for public subscription on December 16 and closed on December 20. The share allotment took place on December 23, 2021. The company is planning to get Rs 700 crore via public offer. Out of Rs 700 crore, Rs 200 crore will be raised through fresh issue of equity shares and Rs 500 crore through an offer-for-sale by Satish Waman Wagh.Also Read - Share Market Closing: Sensex Rebounds 960 Points, Settles 295.9 Points Higher. Nifty Above 17,000

Supriya Lifescience IPO Listing Price, Face Value And Other Details

Supriya Lifescience IPO face value: The face value of each equity share is Rs 2.

Supriya Lifescience IPO price band: The IPO price of one equity share has been fixed at Rs 265- Rs 274.

Supriya Lifescience IPO market lot: One lot of the IPO has 54 shares. A person can place an order for a minimum of one lot. It amounts to Rs 14,796 investment.

Supriya Lifescience IPO maximum lots: An investor can bid for a maximum of 13 lots. This amounts to an amount of Rs 1,92,348.

Supriya Lifescience IPO listing date: The IPO is all set to list on the stock exchanges (BSE and NSE) on December 28, 2021.

Supriya Lifescience IPO oversubscribed: The IPO was subscribed 73.94 times.

Supriya Lifescience IPO Listing Price: Direct Link To Check Live Share Price

The investors can visit the following link to get the listing price and the current price of the share.

https://www.bseindia.com/stock-share-price/supriya-lifescience-ltd/supriya/543434/

The link will also provide the details like turnover, market cap etc.