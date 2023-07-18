Home

This Gujarat Building Beats Pentagon To Become World’s Largest Office

Surat Diamond Bourse, the newly constructed building, is now the world's largest office building.

A building in Surat that will house a diamond trading centre surpassed the Pentagon to become the world's largest office building. (Photo: Instagram/ surat_diamond_bourse)

New Delhi: A building in Gujarat’s Surat has become the largest office building in the world. For over 80 years, the Pentagon – the headquarters of the US Department of Defense – held the record for being the world’s largest office building. However, a building in Surat that will be a diamond trading centre surpassed the Pentagon to become the world’s largest office building.

World’s Largest Office Building In Surat

Surat Diamond Bourse, the newly constructed building, is a 15-storey building, according to a report by CNN. Spread across 35 acres, the building has nine rectangular structures and 7.1 million square feet of floor space.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Surat Diamond Bourse (@surat_diamond_bourse)

Surat Diamond Bourse is set to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The building accommodates the auxiliary yet conventional needs of a commercial centre like multipurpose banquet halls. Conference halls, banquets and restaurants, kitchen and Dining spaces, for all along with proposed allied facilities for custom office, banking facilities, Auction HouseSafe Deposit vaults. All the office, and spaces will be protected through advanced security measures, also taking care of the connectivity for the travellers, these fdes will be situated only 5 kms away from the airport.

For ease of travellers and vehicle parking, there is 20 Lakh sq.ft. basement area, planned for organised vehicle parking. The traffic layout provides a one-way traffic circulation on the peripheral internal road, with separate entry & exit points, which minimizes traffic congestion and removes/reduces the potential point of vehicular conflict. The traffic layout gives provision for cars, taxis, autos, service vehicles/goods, vehicles, custom vehicles and two-wheelers, along with specific entry/exit for dedicated service vehicles.

