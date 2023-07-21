Home

Business

Surat Diamond Bourse, World’s Largest Office That Is Bigger Than The Pentagon | All You Need To Know

Surat Diamond Bourse, World’s Largest Office That Is Bigger Than The Pentagon | All You Need To Know

The Surat Diamond Bourse (SDB) has been planned to expand and shift the diamond trading business from Mumbai to Surat, the hub of cutting and polishing diamonds, and also expand it.

Surat Diamond Bourse, World's Largest Office That Is Bigger Than The Pentagon | All You Need To Know (Image: Instagram @surat_diamond_bours)

New Delhi: India’s diamond capital Surat is set to hold the record of hosting world’s largest office building. Presenting ‘Surat Diamond Bourse’ that will house 4,500 diamond trading offices and accommodate more than 67,000 employees in its newest hub of opulence and magnificence. This huge establishment spans an impressive built-up area of 67,28,604 square feet, surpassing the size of the current largest office building in the United States, the Pentagon, which covers 66,73,624 square feet.

Trending Now

Designed by Manit Rastogi’s Morphogenesis, an architectural firm, the striking feature about this complex is that it is based on the concept of Panchtatva, the five elements of nature – water, fire, air, earth and sky.

You may like to read

The SDB consists of nine 15-storey towers, with each floor interconnected through spine corridors and featuring 4,500 offices. Situated within the expansive 35.54-acre Diamond Research and Mercantile (DREAM) City, this prestigious project comes with a total cost of Rs 3,200 crore.

PM Modi took to Twitter to share a video of the structure – reported by CNN. He said, “Surat Diamond Bourse showcases the dynamism and growth of Surat’s diamond industry. It is also a testament to India’s entrepreneurial spirit. It will serve as a hub for trade, innovation, and collaboration, further boosting our economy and creating employment opportunities.”

What is the diamond bourse?

The Surat Diamond Bourse (SDB) has been planned to expand and shift the diamond trading business from Mumbai to Surat, the hub of cutting and polishing diamonds, and also expand it. Surat’s diamond trading market is located at present in Mahidharpra Hira bazaar and Varachha Hira Bazaar, where traders make transactions standing on the streets with almost no security measures. A major part of the diamond trading, however, happens in Mumbai at Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), which has the amenities for international buyers, according to Indian Express.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Surat Diamond Bourse (@surat_diamond_bourse)

Surat Diamond Bourse Feature

The state-of the-art building has features including designed to consume up to 50% less energy, qualifying it for a “platinum” rating from the Indian Green Building Council. It incorporates a “radiant cooling” system that circulates chilled water beneath its floors, which will reduce indoor temperatures. Further, solar energy powers the common areas within the building and the offices are interconnected through a long central corridor, resembling the layout of an airport terminal. The building accommodates 4,700 office spaces and 131 elevators.

Facilities at Surat Diamond Bourse

A recreational space reserved for meetings, with its exclusive landscaping, and greenery in the area.

The security and surveillance area, to ensure safety and quick access to all the spaces. These are strategically located security lobbies in the building.

Common amenity areas like multipurpose banquet halls, conference halls, restaurants and dining spaces, banking facilities and auction HouseSafe deposit vaults.

A parking space in the basement spread over 20 lakh sq.ft. for organised parking. The space can accommodate cars, autos, goods and service vehicles, custom vehicles and two-wheelers.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES