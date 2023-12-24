Home

Surat’s Dumas Sea Face Development Project To Commence Tomorrow; Detail Here

The commencement of work on Package-1, spanning an area of 10.32 hectares, comes with an investment of Rs 174.22 crore, following the required Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) clearance. The timeline for completing Package-1 is set at 12 months, excluding the monsoon season, with a targeted completion date of April 2025. Meanwhile, work on the 2.54-hectare Package-2 is scheduled for the future.

Surat's Dumas Sea Face Development Project (Image: IANS)

Surat: The Dumas Sea Face Development Project in Surat is set to kick off on December 24. The foundation stone for Package-1, located within Zone-1 of the Urban Zone in the Dumas Sea Face Project, will be laid by Lok Sabha MP from Navsari and Gujarat BJP President, CR Paatil. The development of Zone-1 will be executed in two packages, with a combined estimated cost of Rs 206 crore allocated for both Package-1 and Package-2.

Package 1, commencing on Sunday, encompasses an array of exciting features. These include multilevel parking, a children’s play area, a bike rental station accompanied by a cycle track, a walkway, an urban beach, a sports area, an arrival plaza, and extensive landscaping activities.

The Project unfolds as a contemporary amusement and eco-tourism park, divided into Zone-1 Urban Zone, Zone-2 Public Space-Eco Zone, Zone-3 Forest-Eco Tourism and Wellness Facility, and Zone-4 Redevelopment of Dumas Port and Jetties. This comprehensive initiative will unfold in phases for the next five years, promising transformative changes to the Dumas Sea Face and its surroundings.

