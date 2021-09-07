New Delhi: Consumers buying Surf Excel, Rin, Lux and other items will now have to pay extra bucks as the company has hiked the price of its products. As per a report by the CNBC, the Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) giant, Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL), has hiked the prices of its products in the laundry and body-cleansing categories. According to the report, the HUL has hiked prices of detergents and soap bars by anywhere between 3.5 to 14 percent in the past month.Also Read - Lockdown Curbs Ease But Business Activity Remains Sporadic

The HUL in the detergent category has hiked the prices of Wheel detergent for both the one kilogram and 500-gram packs.

As per the report, the increase is estimated to be around 3.5 percent, which will reflect a jump of 1-2 rupees in both packets. After the hike, the 500-gram packet will now cost Rs 29, compared to the earlier price of Rs 28, the one kilogram will cost consumers Rs 58, as compared to the earlier Rs 56-57.

In the similar manner, consumers will now have to pay Rs 82, compared to the earlier Rs 77 for the one-kilogram packet of Rin detergent powder. Moreover, the company has also reduced grammage for the smaller packs. For example, the Rs 10 pack of Rin detergent used to weigh 150 grams, which is now reduced to 130 grams

The products such as Surf Excel have seen the steepest rise, with the price hiking by Rs 14 for the one-kilogram packet. On the other hand, the price hike has also affected soap bars like Lux and Lifebuoy, mainly the combo packs. After the hike, a 100 gram, 5-in-1 pack of Lux, which earlier cost Rs 120, will now cost Rs 128-130. The grammage reduction for the small packs is also seen in the body-cleansing category.

It must be noted that the FMCG giant on Tuesday registered subtle gains when the stock prices of HUL rose to a high of Rs 2,808 on the Bombay Stock Exchange, extending gains for two days straight.