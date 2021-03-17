Suryoday Small Finance Bank IPO: The Suryoday IPO opens today. The Initial Public Offering (IPO) of the Suryoday Small Finance Bank Ltd is opening today. The Suryoday IPO is up to 19,093,070 Equity Shares of face value of Rs 10 each. The Suryoday Initial Public Offering comprises a fresh issue of up to 8,150,000 and an offer for sale (OFS) up to 10,943,070. The Suryoday IPO has a price band of Rs 303-Rs 305 per Equity Share of the face value of Rs 10 each. The Suryoday IPO is opening on March 17 and will close on March 19. Suryoday IPO will be listed on the BSE share market. Also Read - Ease My Trip IPO Allotment Subscription Status: Check Initial Public Offering Details of Easy Trip Planners Limited Via BSE

The Suryoday IPO is offering a discount of Rs 30 per Equity Share to Eligible Employees bidding in the Employee Reservation Portion. The Suryoday IPO floor price is 30.30 times the face value of the Equity shares and the cap price is 30.50 times the face value of the Equity Shares. Bids for the Suryoday IPO can be made for a minimum of 49 equity shares and in multiples of 49 equity shares thereafter.

The Suryoday IPO is offering not more than 50 per cent of the net issue for the QIB portion. The Suryoday IPO is offering not less than 35 per cent of the net issue for the retail portion. The Suryoday IPO is offering not less than 15 per cent of the net issue for the non-Institutional portion. The Employee Reservation Portion of the Suryoday IPO is up to 500,000 equity shares.

Investors must ensure that the bank account they are using for bidding for Suryoday IPO is linked to their PAN details.

Investors can bid for the Suryoday IPO through the Application Supported by Blocked Amount (ASBA) process or via UPI mode, if applicable.