Home

Business

Suryoday Small Finance Bank Hikes FD Interest Rates, Senior Citizens Eligible To Earn Up to 9.6% Interest

Suryoday Small Finance Bank Hikes FD Interest Rates, Senior Citizens Eligible To Earn Up to 9.6% Interest

The bank offers 9 per cent interest rate in the 999 days' tenure; 7.25 per cent interest rate in the above 32 months 27 days to 3 years' tenure.

Suryoday Small Finance Bank Hikes FD Interest Rates, Senior Citizens Eligible To Earn Up to 9.6% Interest (Image: Pexels)

New Delhi: Suryoday Small Finance Bank has once again revised interest rates on fixed deposits. The bank has revised the interest rates by 49 to 160 basis points in tenures ranging from 1 to 5 years. The new rates are effective from 5 May 2023.

Suryoday Small Finance Bank

The bank is currently offering general public with interest at a rate of 4 per cent to 9.1 per cent, and senior citizens at a rate of 4.50 per cent to 9.60 per cent for deposits less than Rs 2 crore with maturities ranging from 7 days to 10 years.

You may like to read

For a 7-14 day deposit, general citizens can earn an interest rate of 4 per cent, and for a 15-45 day deposit, they can earn an interest rate of 4.25 per cent. Suryoday Small Finance Bank offers an interest rate of 4.50 per cent for deposits in the 46-90 day tenure.

In the 91 days to 60 month tenure, the bank offers an interest rate of 5 per cent, and in the tenure between 6-9 months, the bank offers an interest rate of 5.50 per cent. Customers can get an interest rate of 6 per cent for deposits in the nine month to less than one year tenure, and an interest rate of 6.85 per cent for the one year tenure.

Suryoday Small Finance bank offers 8.50 per cent interest rate on fixed deposits in the 1-2 year tenure and an interest rate of 7.51 per cent in the 2 years to 998 days’ tenure.

The bank offers 9 per cent interest rate in the 999 days’ tenure; 7.25 per cent interest rate in the above 32 months 27 days to 3 years’ tenure. General customers can get an interest rate of 6.75 per cent in the 3-5 years’ tenure and an interest rate of 9.10 per cent in the 5 years tenure. In the 5-10 years’ tenure, Suryoday Small Finance Bank offers an interest rate of 7.25 per cent.

Check Out The Comprehensive List Of Interest Rates Offered By Suryoday Small Finance Bank For Different Tenures

Period Interest Rate

(Per Annum) Annualised Yield

(%) Senior Citizen Rate

(Per Annum) Annualised Yield

(%) 7 days to 14 days 4.00% 4.00% 4.50% 4.50% 15 days to 45 days 4.25% 4.25% 4.75% 4.75% 46 days to 90 days 4.50% 4.50% 5.00% 5.00% 91 days to 6 months 5.00% 5.00% 5.50% 5.50% Above 6 months to 9 months 5.50% 5.61% 6.00% 6.14% Above 9 months to less than 1 Year 6.00% 6.14% 6.50% 6.66% 1 Year 6.85% 7.03% 7.35% 7.56% Above 1 Year to 2 Year (New) 8.50% 8.77% 9.00% 9.31% Above 2 years to 998 days 7.51% 7.72% 8.01% 8.25% 999 Days (New) 9.00% 9.31% 9.50% 9.84% 32 Months 27 Days to 3 Years 7.25% 7.45% 7.75% 7.98% Above 3 Years to less than 5 Years 6.75% 6.92% 7.25% 7.45% 5 Years (New) 9.10% 9.42% 9.60% 9.95% Above 5 years to 10 years 7.25% 7.45% 7.75% 7.98%

*Data sourced from bank website.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.