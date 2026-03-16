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Suspense over implementation of 8th Pay Commissions recommendations remains; ​AITUC demands that it be implemented from this date

Suspense over implementation of 8th Pay Commission’s recommendations remains; ​AITUC demands that it be implemented from this date

The government announced the Commission's Terms of Reference in November, and the Commission is expected to submit its report within 18 months.

In previous instances, the government has granted arrears starting from the very next day following the expiry of the previous Pay Commission's tenure.

New Delhi: Central government employees and pensioners are anticipating a substantial increase in their salaries and pensions through the 8th Pay Commission. The government announced the Commission’s Terms of Reference in November, and the Commission is expected to submit its report within 18 months. However, it remains undecided whether the recommendations of the 8th Pay Commission will be implemented starting January 1, 2026, or from a later date.

What does AITUC say?

The All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC) has demanded that the recommendations of the 8th Pay Commission be implemented, effective January 1, 2026. It asserts that regardless of when the Commission’s recommendations are formally implemented, employees and pensioners should receive arrears dating back to January 1, 2026. The Pay Commission had posted 18 questions on its website and sought feedback regarding these matters from employees, pensioners, unions, and other stakeholders. AITUC has put forward a demand in response to that request.

What is AITUC’s demand?

AITUC contends that the revision of pay scales, allowances, pensions, and other benefits should take effect from January 1, 2026, and should not be implemented from a subsequent date. If the government chooses to implement it from a later date, it could result in financial loss for employees and pensioners. The tenure of the 7th Pay Commission concluded on December 31, 2026. It is a common occurrence for a Pay Commission to submit its report after the tenure of the preceding commission has ended.

Previous instances

However, in previous instances, the government has granted arrears starting from the very next day following the expiry of the previous Pay Commission’s tenure. For instance, the 6th Pay Commission submitted its report in March 2008, yet employees and pensioners were granted arrears effective from January 1, 2006. Similarly, the 7th Pay Commission submitted its report in November 2015, but the Union Cabinet gave its approval in June 2016. However, the government did grant arrears to employees and pensioners effective January 1, 2016.

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The glitch remains

However, there is a catch regarding the Eighth Pay Commission. In the case of the Seventh Pay Commission, when the government announced it in September 2013, it also specified the prospective date for the implementation of its recommendations. But in the case of the Eighth Pay Commission, no such details have been provided. This is precisely why employees and pensioners remain uncertain as to whether or not it will be implemented effectively on January 1, 2026.

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