Suvendu Adhikari government announces 20 percent DA Hike, revised salaries to come into effect from…

The announcement was made by State Finance Minister Swapan Dasgupta during the Suvendu government’s first budget presentation. With this increase, the total DA has reached 38 percent. The revised DA will come into effect from October 1.

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Bengal women to receive Rs 3000 in their bank accounts (AI image)

New Delhi: In a significant development, the West Bengal government on Monday announced a 20 percent hike in Dearness Allowance (DA). The announcement was made by State Finance Minister Swapan Dasgupta during the Suvendu government’s first budget presentation. With this increase, the total DA has reached 38 percent. The revised DA will come into effect from October 1.

Finance Minister Swapan Dasgupta has also announced that girl students of state government and government aided schools will be granted a scholarship of Rs 50,000. He also announced in the assembly on Monday (June 22) that the government is going to recruit one lakh people for various vacant posts. He also added that government is going to reserve 33% of the vacant post for women candidates. Suvendu government is going to fill 20,000 seats in the State police force, said the Minister.

The finance minister also announced of raising MLA local area development funds from annual Rs 70 lakh to Rs 1 crore. Swapan also announced Tribal University.

Here are some of the key annoucements made by Swapan Dasgupta:

Government to allocate land to build Navodaya Vidyalayas in the State

West Bengal to set integrated deep sea port at Dadanpatrabarh in Purba Medinipur

Government has announced to allocate land to build a new greefield airport near Kolkata.

Finance Minister allocates rs 36,000 crore for women’s financial assistance scheme Annapurna Yojna

Finance Minister Swapan Dasgupta announced that ₹550 crore will be allocated for free bus scheme for

women. Govt will also grant women a “Pink Card” soon.

women. Govt will also grant women a “Pink Card” soon. Finance Minister announces raising MLA local area development funds from annual ₹70 lakh to ₹1 crore

Finance Minister Swapan Dasgupta announced that girl students of State govt and govt aided schools will be granted a scholarship of ₹50,000.

DA for govt employees will be raised by 20% from October, said Finance Minister.

Finance Minister Swapan Dasgupta announced in the Assembly on Monday (June 22) that govt is going to

recruit one lakh people for various vacant post.

recruit one lakh people for various vacant post. Finance minister said that the that govt is going to reserve 33 percent of the vacant post for women candidates.

Government is going to fill 20,000 seats in State police force, said the Minister.

The goverment has also annouced that the government will allocate land to build Navodaya Vidyalayas in the State. The Finance Minister added that the govt will also establish new women colleges. He announced that sanitary vending machines will be set up at colleges.