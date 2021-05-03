New Delhi: Leading food delivery platform Swiggy has announced a major relief for its employees. Amid the second wave of coronavirus pandemic that is affecting thousands of Indians like a storm daily, Swiggy has taken the step and offered a four-day-work week to all its employees for the month of May. The decision was taken as a mark of respect for the employees who have been working relentlessly amid the pandemic. Also Read - Should Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium Host Remaining IPL 2021 Matches After Hit by Covid19?

"As a mark of respect for the efforts and the month that May can be with the Covid cases escalating, we want to offer a 4-day work week to all of you. Please decide the 4 days that each of you would work and utilize the extra day to take rest, take care of yourself, take care of your family and friends," Girish Menon, head of Human Resources at Swiggy, wrote in an internal e-mail to employees on 1 May 2021.

"As many of you are aware, we have put together a Covid task force and we can definitely do more with more hands on the deck. Hence, if any of you would like to volunteer and actively help on the break day, you're welcome," Menon added.

Swiggy has also set up a pandemic support mechanism, and an emergency support team to assist its employees during this crisis situation. The food delivery company has created a full-fledged COVID-19 support infrastructure that helps employees access hospital beds, ICUs, plasma and oxygen cylinders, ambulance support, and other emergency services through Swiggy’s network of partners, volunteers and healthcare providers.

It also provides online doctor consultation and medical support for any employee recovering under home quarantine, home isolation/quarantine care coverage and reimbursements for all employees, among several others.

Furthermore, Swiggy had also taken the initiative to cover the vaccination cost for over 2 lakh delivery partners. Swiggy has an in-house app and an employee support hotline for its employees to access all these facilities through Swiggy’s network of partners, volunteers and healthcare providers.

The current pandemic has taken a toll on the emotional and mental well-being of all Indians with scores of people falling ill every day. India reported 3,68,147 fresh cases and 3,417 fatalities in the last 24 hours on Monday. The country’s total tally of Covid-19 cases now stands at 1,99,25,604 with 34,13,642 active cases. As many as 2,18,959 persons have died of the virus so far.