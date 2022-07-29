New Delhi: On-demand delivery platform Swiggy on Friday announced a permanent work-from-anywhere for majority of its employees. Under the new policy, the corporate, central business functions and technology teams will continue to work remotely and converge once every quarter at their base location for a week to promote in-person bonding. Employees in partner-facing roles are however required to work from the office for a few days a week from their base locations.Also Read - 'Zomato's Share Price Would Have Been Rs 450 If...,' Says BharatPe Co-founder Ashneer Grover

The decision was made on team needs and feedback from several managers and employees who vouched for the flexibility and increased productivity working from home has given them in the last two years, the company said in a statement.

"Our focus is to enable employees with as much flexibility in their work life within the contours of their job. We observed global and local talent trends while also having our ears to the ground listening to the pulse from employees, managers and leaders. This led us to introducing awork from anywherea as a permanent option for employees giving them the convenience of flexible cycles of work and leisure wherever they may be," said Girish Menon, HR Head at Swiggy, in the statement.

“We will continue to actively invest in reimagining employee experience, innovations in work and workplace experience to build a truly remote-first organisation,” Menon said.

Currently, Swiggsters are working out of 487 cities in 27 States and four union territories across the country.

Since 2020, Swiggy was among the first few organisations in the startup space to operate on a flexible working model for employees based on the nature of their work.

What is Swiggy’s Future of Work Policy?

Introduced in November 2021, Swiggy’s Future of Work policy is a flexible working model for all employees based on their nature of work. This ‘Future of Work’ Policy is structured under three mandates taking into account the different roles and locations across the organisation.

These mandates came into being when we started to think about what “work” would look like through and after the pandemic. We observed that employees were able to balance the needs of the organization while enjoying the perks of flexibility.

Currently, Swiggsters work out of 487 cities in 27 States and 4 UTs across the country. We believe that this policy offers employees the flexibility to build fulfilling

careers while balancing their personal life with great ease.

