Swiggy Appoints 3 Independent Directors On Board | Details Here

The move comes days after Swiggy laid off 380 employees as part of cross-cutting measures. (Representational Image)

New Delhi: Food-delivery platform Swiggy on Monday has appointed three independent directors to its Board including Delhivery founder and CEO Sahil Barua. Mallika Srinivasan, Padma Shri awardee and Chairman and Managing Director of TAFE and Shailesh Haribhakti, Chairman of Shailesh Haribhakti & Associates are the two other independent directors. The move comes days after Swiggy laid off 380 employees as part of cross-cutting measures.

They are the first independent directors on Swiggy’s board and join current members: ASriharsha Majety – CEO and Co-founder of Swiggy; Nandan Reddy, Co-founder of Swiggy; Larry Illg, CEO of Prosus Edtech and Food; Ashutosh Sharma, Head of Investments- India, Prosus Ventures; Sumer Juneja, Managing Partner, India and EMEA, SoftBank Investment Advisors; and Anand Daniel, Partner at Accel.

“Getting these new and powerful perspectives and strengthening our governance will immensely benefit us as we march ahead in our mission to bring unparalleled convenience to consumers,” Majety said.

Srinivasan said that she is pleased to join the Board as the “company moves forward in pushing boundaries and redefining newer segments.” “I look forward to supporting the Swiggy management team in their quest to build a world-class business that serves millions of customers in their everyday needs,” added Barua.

