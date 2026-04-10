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Swiggy co-founders exit: Who is Nandan Reddy, who quit company amid board reshuffle?

Swiggy co-founder’s exit: Who is Nandan Reddy, who quit company amid board reshuffle?

Swiggy co-founder Nandan Reddy stepped down from the company's board on Friday (April 10). Now, the company has stated that it has named co-founder Phani Kishan and Group CFO Rahul Bothra as Executive Directors.

Swiggy announced a series of strategic updates to its Board of Directors

Swiggy co-founder exit: Nandan Reddy, one of the co founders of the online food ordering and delivery company, will step down from the company’s board and move on from the company to pursue personal independent projects. The move comes at a time when the company is undertaking a broader reshuffle of its board.

Swiggy announced a series of strategic updates to its Board of Directors at its meeting held on Friday. The company has named co-founder Phani Kishan and Group CFO Rahul Bothra as Executive Directors, effective June 1, 2026, and has brought in Renan De Castro Alves Pinto of Prosus Ventures as a Nominee Director.

“Phani and Rahul have been with Swiggy since the early days and have been instrumental in steering the company through its most defining chapters. Their understanding of our business and unwavering focus on both innovation and execution have been foundational to our journey. As we enter the next phase of our growth, their perspective will be invaluable in shaping our long-term direction,” said Sriharsha Majety, Group CEO, Swiggy.

Who is Nandan Reddy?

He was born and raised in Hyderabad, and with an MSc in Physics from the Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS), Pilani, he graduated in 2010. Before Swiggy, Reddy gained diverse experience as a management consultant at Intellecap and worked with IDinsight. He also led India’s first rural BPO at Source Pilani.

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Reddy founded Galla (a cloud-based POS for restaurants) and was a founding partner at Zurna, a restaurant in Hyderabad. Meanwhile, over his 12-year tenure at Swiggy, he held various leadership positions, with the most recent being a Whole-Time Director and Head of Innovation, where he led Crew, Swiggy’s AI concierge offering.

According to sources, Reddy is set to start his own venture and will spend more of his time building the new startup. Reddy and Majety had started Swiggy along with Rahul Jaimini, who quit in 2020 to start his own company, Pesto Tech.

Swiggy leadership to be taken up by Rahul Bothra

Following the departure, the board has named co-founder Phani Kishan and Group CFO Rahul Bothra as Executive Directors. The move will be effective from June 1, 2026. The company has also brought in Renan De Castro Alves Pinto of Prosus Ventures as a Nominee Director.

The company’s board also approved amendments to its articles of association “to rationalise and update the provisions relating to nomination rights on the board”. It will now seek the approval of its shareholders for the amendments.

Meanwhile, Prosus’ board representation at the company will change, with Roger Clark Rabalais stepping down and Renan De Castro Alves Pinto, another Prosus executive, replacing him as Nominee Director. Prosus is the single-largest shareholder in Swiggy with a stake of more than 20 percent.

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