New Delhi: Swiggy on Thursday announced the commencement of trials that will increase the deployment of electric vehicle (EV) in its delivery fleet, enabling the food aggregator o operate more sustainably and go pollution-free. Swiggy has signed an agreement with Reliance BP Mobility Limited (RBML) to build an EV ecosystem and battery-swapping stations for its delivery partners across the country.

Swiggy’s EV Commitment