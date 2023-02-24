Home

Swiggy Brings In New Dineout Facility In THESE Select Cities. Here Is How It Will Benefit Customers

This new facility has been initially rolled out in 24 cities only.

Delhi: One of the popular food aggregators in India, Swiggy has announced its new Dineout offerings on the platform. Till now, users could could order food and groceries through Swiggy and Instamart. But now, users will be able to vail discounts across 18,000 restaurants. As of now, the extension is available only 24 Indian cities.

Few cities in in the list are:

Delhi NCR

Mumbai

Bengaluru

Pune

Chennai

Hyderabad

Ahmedabad

Kolkata

Chandigarh

Jaipur

Indore

Lucknow

Ludhiana

Nagpur

Goa (North and South)

Kochi

Surat

Agra

Udaipur

Vadodara

“With this integration, Dineout’s offering will be more accessible than ever before and available to a larger Swiggy user base across the 24 cities. We are certain that our combined efforts will help create a seamless experience for all Swiggy users and significant savings on their dining-out expenses,” Ankit Mehrotra, Co-founder, Dineout, said in a statement.

Swiggy Dineout currently features fine dining, lounge bars, pubs, cafes, quick-service restaurants, and more. Moreover, Swiggy One members will get the benefits of their all-encompassing membership now across Dineout, food delivery, Instamart (groceries), Genie (send packages) and more.

“Users can get exclusive benefits and save an average of Rs. 600 on every transaction at the restaurant. With the integration of Dineout, Swiggy became the only platform to offer exclusive discounts and savings on dining out, food delivery, groceries, sending packages and more to its users,” said Swiggy in its statement.

